Coronavirus news and live updates from around the world

California surpassed New York as the state with the most cases of coronavirus in the United States. However, while New York reached its peak of the coronavirus within a month, California experienced a slow accumulation of the increase, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Because New York was one of the first states to be affected by the increase, it did not have much time to prepare, according to Dr. Mizuho Morrison, an emergency physician in Southern California.

However, as New York went through its rise and eventually turned the curve, she says doctors in California were learning from her New York colleagues and making plans to control her rise.

“In emergency medicine, we actually call this time to prepare for the golden hour. So we had that luxury, "she said.

“Based on what our colleagues were learning and essentially teaching us in real time from New York, we had time to develop impressive augmentation plans. Our new classification systems were actually detaining patients even before they entered the hospital, separating those who may have Covid symptoms. We have separated our ICU and inpatient wards, and increased outpatient telemedicine, "he explained.

However, Morrison says he is dreading the upcoming flu season, which can complicate matters, especially when states and schools begin to reopen and people return to work.

"We have rapid influenza tests, but Covid rapid tests are not as robust. We don't have enough. We really reserve it for those patients who come to the hospital. As the flu season begins to hit, because the symptoms and presentation are so similar, it will be difficult for us to figure out, is this Covid or is it the flu? Morrison said.