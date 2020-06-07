Coronavirus news and live updates from around the world.

Latin America is losing its battle against the coronavirus.

As the global number of Covid-19 victims exceeds 400,000, the region has become the access point for the pandemic.

Latin America has registered almost 1.2 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths. But these numbers may be shallow, reports Matt Rivers. This is because in several countries, test rates remain low, and many Covid-19 deaths are not reported.

Brazil, the most affected country in the region, reported a new record number of deaths in each of the last three days. A study published this week says that Brazil will likely see 1 million cases and 50,000 deaths by June 20.

But tracking the toll has become more difficult. President Jair Bolsonaro's government stopped reporting total numbers on Thursday, the day Brazil's death toll surpassed Italy's. He removed the cumulative data from the official tracker and said he would only report the number of new cases and deaths each day.

"The manipulation of statistics is a maneuver carried out by authoritarian regimes. It is an attempt to hide the Covid-19 numbers to reduce the social control of health policies," said Supreme Court Judge Gilmar Mendes.

So far, only a few countries in the region, Uruguay, Belize and Costa Rica, have managed to limit the spread of the disease. How? Early responses, quarantine measures, an efficient tracking and isolation system, and randomized testing.

George Floyd protesters say the coronavirus is worth challenging: "Obviously, people are a little closer than the recommended six-foot distance, but I think what we are doing is very important," says Sarah Foster, one of the thousands of protesters who marched yesterday in Washington, DC.

Health experts fear the virus is spreading among protesters, although most, including Foster, wear masks and try to keep their distance.

Despite the concern, more than 1,000 health professionals have signed a letter expressing concern that protests could be closed under the guise of protections against the coronavirus. And they offer advice on the safety of keeping protests in place.

"White supremacy is a lethal public health problem that predates and contributes to COVID-19," they write.

The pandemic begins efforts to free Americans held by Iran: In a bizarre twist of fate, Michael White, the US Navy veteran released from Iranian custody this week, may owe his release to the coronavirus outbreak.

When he and an Iranian detained in the United States contracted the virus, the opportunity presented itself to initiate delicate negotiations that culminated in his release, Vivian Salama reports.

What the coronavirus looks like if you don't have internet access: With much of the world blocked in recent months, billions have watched the coronavirus crisis unfold through an apparently universal window: the Internet.

Eliza Mackintosh reports on the billions that remain offline. For them, blocking means losing immediate access to vital public health information, remote job opportunities, online learning, telemedicine appointments, digital grocery deliveries, live broadcast religious services [weddings and funerals], and the many other ways. where we are now living our lives online.

