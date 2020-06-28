Coronavirus outbreak at Michigan college infects at least 85 people

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus linked to a popular Michigan college has reportedly increased to 85.

Local health officials now advise those who visited Harper & # 39; s Restaurant and Brew Pub, near the Michigan State University campus in Lansing, between June 12 and 22 to self-quarantine for 14 days and take the COVID-19 test.

"Harper-linked cases are currently at a total of 85," the Ingham County Health Department said Saturday on its Facebook page.

Eighty of the cases involve people who visited the bar and then tested positive, WLIX-TV reported. Most of those infected have shown only mild symptoms. At least 10 have been asymptomatic.

College students without masks could be seen in photos on social media gathered in a line to enter Harper & # 39; s after the bar reopened on June 12, when Michigan eased the coronavirus restrictions that had closed bars and restaurants during three months.

The business closed again on June 22, shortly after two people tested positive for the coronavirus, the station reported.

The bar owners plan to install a new heating and cooling system, and an app to help manage the sidewalk line and control crowds, the station reported.

The Detroit Free Press reported Sunday that 30 new cases of COVID-19 100 miles away in the tributary Grosse Pointe have been linked to the Harper outbreak.

According to the newspaper, a person who went to Harper & # 39; s and became infected came into contact with a friend who had a big party at home in Grosse Pointe Woods, where dozens of friends partied without masks and social distancing.

That host was symptomatic during the party and got sicker over the weekend before getting tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The next day, he shared that it was positive, according to the newspaper.

"I am very frustrated," said the mother of a 19-year-old daughter who tested positive after attending a campfire with friends in Grosse Pointe. The bonfire attendants had been exposed to the students who were at Harper & # 39; s.

"I am very sad. We stayed home as ordered and then let our guard down, and now this," the woman told the newspaper.