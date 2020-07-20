Coronavirus pandemic: 63 percent of Americans believe their work "will never go back to normal," survey says

According to a new survey, three-quarters of Americans fear that life will never return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey asked 2,000 Americans, about 1,700 of whom are employed, about how they anticipate that the world will be after the COVID-19 pandemic.

59% of respondents said they currently cannot use shared spaces in the workplace without fear. Another 36 percent of respondents said they fear they will not be able to return to normal working life without putting their families at risk for potential infection.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Torch, the survey found that 63 percent of employee respondents said they believe their work will never return to normal and anticipate that they will work remotely for at least the rest of the year.

And just over six in 10 employee respondents believe that their boss did not handle the transition to remote work as well as they could have.

Of the employee respondents, another 67 percent of the respondents said they believe their employer doesn't understand how difficult it is to work remotely when employees have children at home.

Even those without children have trouble concentrating while working from home; 64 percent of respondents shared that they are not as productive due to their increased stress and anxiety around the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the idea of ​​using public transportation again to go to work is a source of high stress and anxiety for seven out of 10 respondents.

With all this stress and anxiety, it's no wonder that 64 percent of surveyed employees believe that their workplace should allow for more flexibility in remote work once things start to return to normal.

Seven out of 10 employee respondents even said that as they continue to work remotely, it would be helpful to have a job coach to help them.

"CEOs can provide resources for remote workers, update policies, and make cultural changes, yet the support your employee receives from an individual relationship with a coach or mentor is irreplaceable," said Cameron Yarbrough, CEO of Torch.

Respondents were also asked to look to the future and think about what the world will look like under the new normal post-coronavirus. Nearly three-quarters of respondents believe that people should no longer shake hands to prevent the spread of germs.

And specifically in terms of office spaces, 45 percent of respondents shared that they believe companies will start requiring employees to take their temperatures before they enter. Another 43 percent of respondents said they think companies will start to organize more virtual meetings to limit the spread of germs.

Seventy-four percent of employee respondents also believe that workplaces will also transition to virtual interviews for new employees. Beware.

"For years we have talked about the 'future of work.' This pandemic shows us that the 'future' is now," added Yarbrough. "We are at a stage where adopting the flexibility of remote work is the norm and not just the practice of progressive companies."

