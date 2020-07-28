Coronavirus pandemic is & # 39; a big wave & # 39 ;, not seasonal, say WHO officials

A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) recently described the coronavirus pandemic as "a big wave" and warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer.

"We are in the first wave. It will be a great wave. It's going to go up and down a little bit. It is best to flatten it and make it something to lick your feet, "Margaret Harris, the spokeswoman, recently said in a virtual briefing, according to a Reuters report released Tuesday.

Referring to a greater number of cases during the summer in the US, Harris also "urged vigilance in the application of measures and warned against mass meetings," the outlet reported.

"People are still thinking about the seasons. What we all need to understand is that this is a new virus and … it behaves differently, "he said." Summer is a problem. This virus likes all weather. "

He said the WHO is monitoring coronavirus cases that occur alongside normal seasonal influenza cases in the middle of the southern hemisphere winter, adding that laboratory samples suggest a late start to the flu season, according to Reuters.

"If you have an increase in respiratory disease when you already have a very high burden of respiratory disease, that puts even more pressure on the health system," he said, urging people to get a flu shot.

