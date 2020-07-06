Coronavirus paralyzed MTA efforts to prevent OT fraud: surveillance

The coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed MTA efforts to prevent overtime fraud after the crisis quarantined high-tech clocks, the agency's watchdog said Monday.

Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny's office said in a new report that it was "concerned" about the delay in integrating fingerprint scanning devices that were billed as a solution to combat accusations of widespread overtime abuse.

Traffic officials in mid-March decided to shut down the new Kronos timing system in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

But this caused a "significant negative impact on timing standardization using Kronos and its integration with existing payroll systems," according to IG's most recent review of the MTA's OT reduction efforts.

"The delay in this critical aspect of the overtime reform effort is troubling for the OIG," the report continued. "We wonder how long it will last and what plans are in place to ensure that the effort continues to move forward."

The MTA's implementation of the new clocks, which are supposed to replace outdated paper cards, has already been fraught with delays.

After first promising that the entire 40,000-person workforce will wear the watches last September, only about 85 percent of those workers were actively using the technology in mid-January.

To further complicate matters, the MTA faced "apparent acts of vandalism" against the machines, the IG office previously said, with many found destroyed or damaged.

The agency's IT staff had projected that Kronos would be fully merged with existing timing systems by the end of 2021.

When the virus began to wreak havoc in New York City, employees were forced to redirect their time and resources to support employees who work from home, which likely also delayed the goal of full payroll integration for Kronos.

Pokorny began investigating the overtime abuse allegations in the MTA after a series of email exposures of LIRR workers who obtained huge paychecks, including a staff member who raised $ 344,147 in overtime, in addition to his salary of $ 117,499.

Pokorny's office has accused the agency of allowing workers to accumulate OT based on an "honor system" with little supervision or verification.

The MTA spent $ 1.3 billion on overtime last year, according to agency documents, compared to $ 895 million in 2014.

Compared to last year, the agency, which faces a projected deficit of $ 4 billion due to the pandemic, has reduced its OT account by 24 percent, the IG office said.

But the cuts "were not driven by factors the MTA can trust to produce future savings."

"Health concerns, turnover, and general uncertainty about whether technology investments will remain a priority threaten the completion of these improvements," the IG office said.