Coronavirus pushes students off campus, but expensive rents still persist

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many universities to close their doors and go virtual. Now, some students who signed advance leases wonder if they need them, or if they can still afford them.

"Before COVID, student housing was a stable, coupon business," John Pawlowski, a senior analyst at real estate research firm Green Street Advisors, told The Orange County Register. "The success of COVID-19 and the campuses closed in the spring, and there was a lot of uncertainty."

According to data from the Chronicle of Higher Education, in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, nearly half, or 44 percent, of 39 college campuses plan to be fully or largely online in the fall. The University of California, Los Angeles, for example, forecasts that up to 20 percent of its courses, such as performing arts and clinical health, will have an online hybrid option.

At the same time, leasing rates for the 2020-21 academic year for large private providers of student accommodation are parallel to last year's rates. According to data from apartment data firm RealPage, 89 percent of professionally managed student accommodation beds were previously rented as of May.

There is help for some. The Scion Group recently announced that at Orange Coast College, students will be able to cancel their leases until July 5 or bring the start date forward to spring.

