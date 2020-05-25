Coronavirus quarantine is creating new video game fans

A coronavirus diagnosis can keep him in for a long time, so when Kevin Learst's mother tested positive in March, he needed to be creative to comfort her during her recovery. He left a Switch and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons at her Michigan home, and streamed it live on FaceTime to update her on the basics of horticulture, paleontology, and entomology that define Nintendo's interpretation of the island's anthropomorphic life. The quarantine and self-isolation periods of a Covid-19 resolution can take up to one month. What better time to become a player?

“I thought it would be a challenge to teach him how to play. Especially since we weren't physically in the room with each other and she had never been the best at playing video games, "says Learst." So it was a lot to tell her which buttons to push. Now, a few weeks later, I get up every day and I see that she's already online and she's doing great. She has figured it all out and is even trying to teach me new things about the game. "

Dawn Learst, Kevin's mother, tells me that the last time he played a serious video game was the first The legend of Zelda in the late 80s. His Animal crossing The experience was a sudden leap into the dictums and languages ​​of modern industry, omitting the previous three decades of trends, ideas, and contextual information.

For the record, Dawn has the same complaints that we all have with New Horizons. "It seems like I travel to the same islands over and over again, and I don't get things that I can't get on my island," she says. Also, if I cast fish bait, I hope to get more than just a bass. " (That said, Dawn has caught more turtles than Kevin. It is a point of pride for her.) But after she decoded everything Animal Crossing’s Sneaky nuances, Dawn uncovered an open secret that has long been shared among players for generations: When the outside world closes its doors, fellowship with loved ones is only a ticket from Dodo.

"The recovery of Covid-19 was lonely. Playing the game with Kevin and his girlfriend helped me feel connected to my family, "says Dawn." We have shared a lot of laughs in the past few weeks and it has been the closest thing I have felt to my son in a long time. "

It is easy to lose your sense of self during a pandemic. These last weeks of quarantine are marked by moments of mania and dissociation; We have all tried to stay sane by sharpening old hobbies or discovering new ones. My Instagram account is now full of amateur bakers kneading their sourdough in obedience. Inactive Goodreads accounts have come back to life as the New Year's Resolutions we set in January seem more sustainable. Freshly dyed pink hair is plaguing outdated Twitter ads across the country; What is the worst that can happen? It's not like we're going to a bar anytime soon. There is nothing to do, which has opened a whole universe of things that we have always meant what to do.

And so, the curious people of the world game have finally found their Eden. The player's culture has traditionally been calcified into a repulsive and disgusting attitude, which has shut down countless potential customers due to a toxic environment of elitism, sexism and oily nerd fury. However, those guard forces have atrophied in recent years. The Switch, in particular, has attracted more women and a broader range of customers than its console contemporaries. The coronavirus has only fueled that trend at full speed; Changes are getting harder to find in the wild as a new demographic of blocking players take hold in the community.

Take 27-year-old Sam Reed, who has questioned his blood elf wizard down to level five. He made him look like Stevie Nicks and went to the green forests of Quel’Thalas. The last time Reed was playing video games, he was in high school and playing a Game Boy Advance. His lavish return to the hobby, in the form of World of warcraft, came after she was at the end of her quarantined rope.

"My boyfriend unloaded (World of warcraft) and he was playing it all night, and he said, "Do you want to play tonight?" It was literally the last thing he had considered. But it was either that or watch another episode of The Sopranos, or clean up, ”she says. "Then I said, of course, why not. I didn't expect to go into that at all. "

I thought, "Jesus, this is kind of embarrassing, but I guess I'm a gamer now."

Reed enjoyed Azeroth in two different ways: It was nice, she says, to be involved in a culture her boyfriend was already immersed in, and he was amazed at the quality of construction of Blizzard's world, and how much developers developed the difficult situation. Blood Elves World of warcraft it carries perhaps the most infamous dominant reputation in the history of PC gaming; one tempered by horrible addiction stories and one South Park Machinima crossover. Naturally, Reed was surprised to discover a very different vision of the MMO. He spent years believing that something as mythical as World of warcraft naturally it would be diffuse and complex. Instead, Reed learned that he was more than capable of navigating in nerdy territory.

"It wasn't as difficult as I thought it was going to be. I generally don't want to play video games because of how complicated they look. But once you figure out a few things, you can do anything. It was more relaxed," she says. "I pictured guys wearing headphones and screaming on TV without contact with anyone for days. Instead, I could just hang out. That was really surprising to me. I was better off killing the Mana Wraiths than my boyfriend, which was very encouraging ”.

Nathan Smith was similarly kidnapped from the gaming industry as a boy. He grew up in a very religious home, and was only allowed to install Civilization IV and Roller Coaster Tycoon on the family PC, after convincing their parents that they were "educational". In high school and college, he weaned himself in split-screen skirmishes on his friends' consoles, but overall, Smith viewed video games as something akin to anime or comics – a hobby that required complete dedication of the mind, body and soul to fully appreciate.

It was only in quarantine, at the age of 25, that Smith dusted off a rarely used PS4 to dive into. Call of Duty: Warzone. Smith was brand new to online multiplayer, but his friends were beckoning and he quickly found himself routinely until 4 a.m. every night visiting Boneyard. "I was hooked," he says. "I thought, 'Jesus, this is kind of embarrassing, but I guess I'm a gamer now."

Smith quickly went to work coloring in the vast subsequent catalog of games he missed during his lifelong sabbatical. Is over Wolfenstein: the new order, he has spent a lot of time Burnout paradise and it has started Death Stranding, The Last of Us Remastered, and Resident Evil 2. Smith says he has been overwhelmed by the titanic amount of tradition found in every corner of the world of modern games. He is the type of person who plays a Skyrim game reading each piece of paper. "I feel like I'm getting closer to games like books," he says. "(There are) infinite elements to personalize, constant text to read and infographics to analyze, so many details and information compared to the games I grew up in."

Isolation will not last forever, and when the economy finally opens and we all have plans for weekend nights again, Smith believes he will continue to explore culture. "I think I have gone from being a curious player to a full-fledged player," he explains. "The game feels like a much more satisfying use of time than it used to be, but it's also really fascinating to me intellectually as someone who is still relatively new to this world."

Image: Infinity Ward / Activision

Reed is less convinced. When orders to stay home expire, she hopes she will sink back into her old routines: the game, for her, is the product of a surprising overabundance of free time. "I like to go out and do things for myself, like looking at something," she says.

But Dawn Learst does not expect to leave her Switch any time soon. She will continue to furnish her island, and intends to schedule her priorities like any true player; squeezing in a few hours of Animal crossing between work and homework. "The only thing I keep waiting for is (my son) not to finish and stop playing," he adds. "Because I like our playtime."

Let it be a ray of light during this pandemic. The news is chronically dark, and many of us have never felt so isolated before. But at least our parents will never ask us again why we play so many video games.