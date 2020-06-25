Coronavirus resurgence in several states could erase months of progress, experts warn

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

& # 39; People turned complacent & # 39;: coronavirus resurgence could erase months of progress, experts fear

A resurgence of the coronavirus in several states could end two months of progress for the US In the fight against the pandemic, some experts and hospital administrators warn, and politicians and a public tired of being locked up are allowing it to happen.

"People became complacent," Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of the Houston Methodist Hospital System, told The Associated Press. "And he's coming back and biting us, frankly."

The United States recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University released Wednesday.

While recently confirmed infections have declined steadily in early hotspots like New York and New Jersey, several other states have set one-day records this week, including Florida, Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, and Oklahoma. . Some of them also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

Florida recorded a record number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported, with 5,508 new coronavirus cases at midnight Tuesday and 44 more COVID-19-related deaths. Texas officials announced more than 5,000 new infections Tuesday, a one-day record for the state, while a children's hospital began admitting adult patients to accommodate a surge in cases near Houston. Click here for more information on our main story.

Wisconsin Governor activates National Guard after night of violence, two statues knocked down

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers activated the National Guard on Wednesday after protesters downed two statues, destroyed buildings, and attacked a state senator outside the House of Representatives during a night of violence that erupted after protests across the day.

The guards will protect state property and "ensure that people can exercise their First Amendment rights while ensuring the safety of members of public and state infrastructure and buildings," said Evers.

The riots that developed Tuesday night began after 300 protesters marched through downtown Madison and escalated once they reached the Statehouse grounds. Some tried to enter the building, but the police repelled them with pepper spray. Click here for more.

The FBI & # 39; watches carefully & # 39; Foreign interference in George Floyd protests, says Wray

The FBI is "carefully watching" the possibility that foreign actors are influencing the sometimes violent national protests following the death in custody of George Floyd, FBI Director Christopher Wray exclusively told Bret Baier of Fox News on Wednesday.

Wray also revealed that "the FBI has more than 2,000 active investigations going back to the government in China," marking "an increase of approximately 1,300 percent in terms of economic espionage investigations with the Chinese nexus of about a decade ago."

Also in the interview, Wray declined to respond directly if he was personally "responsible for withholding relevant Congressional materials" on key documents, including some related to former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Click here for more.

