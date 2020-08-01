Coronavirus security plans have already been tested as some communities begin the school year

"Don't expect a normal school year," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Friday, speaking about the possibility of changing the state's school plans in light of the growing cases. "Normality is not within our reach right now. Let's all accept that."

School districts have been debating how to meet educational needs and security in a nation with more than 4.5 million coronavirus cases and 153,314 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As the new school year began for some schools this week, 60 of the 101 largest school districts in the US had plans to start the year entirely online, while others offered full-time or part-time face-to-face classes.

Chief infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that children returning to school will be "part of the experiment" to understand the virus.

An Indiana school district was tested on the first day Thursday when the Hancock County Health Department told a high school that a student who had attended part of the day tested positive, Superintendent Dr. Harold Olin said in his letter to parents.

The school enacted its "Positive COVID-19 Test Protocol," isolated the student and professionally disinfected the school, Olin said.

"It was very evident today that almost all of our families and students were prepared to adequately follow the safety protocols that we have established," Olin wrote to parents. "Compliance with these protocols is essential to maintain a safe environment for all students and staff."

Infections in younger people.

While early data suggested older Americans were at greater risk for the disease, concern for teens and young adults has increased as they gather in reopened public spaces and some prepare to return to school.

The California Department of Public Health confirmed the first adolescent coronavirus-related death in the state on Friday. The department did not provide information about the patient, except to say that the teen had underlying health problems.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young woman whose death is a tragic and powerful reminder of the severity of Covid-19," said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of CDPH.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday that he and the state's public health commissioner are concerned about groups between teens and young adults. Numbers of coronavirus infection among young people ages 10 to 19 had recently "doubled," Lamont said, although he did not provide specific numbers.

"This is not a time to relax our basic practices to slow the spread of the virus. This is a time to remain vigilant," Lamont said in a statement.

Local leaders address the impacts of a resurgence

Other state and local leaders are taking steps to curb the virus as cases continue to rise.

The city of Anchorage, Alaska, withdrew parts of its economic reopening for at least the next four weeks, limiting outdoor gatherings to 50 people; prohibit bars, clubs and restaurants from the interior service; and extend the city's inner mask mandate to outdoor events where social distancing is not possible, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said at a press conference on Friday.

"We know a Covid storm is coming," said Berkowitz. "This is our time to hit."

A sudden surge has already hit Alabama, overwhelming the state's testing capabilities, the Alabama Department of Public Health said Friday, asking doctors to focus tests on the most vulnerable populations.

Alabama is among the at least 39 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico that have some form of mask requirement.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for his mask-for-the-city requirement, has extended existing Covid-19 security measures until September 10, he announced in a press release on Friday.

While a mask mandate does not yet exist, the order continues to ban meetings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person and describes the mandatory criteria for companies.

Racing to develop tests and vaccines

Health experts are speeding up tests for coronaviruses and vaccines to help officials and the public fight the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use clearances on Friday for two tests that can determine not only whether someone has antibodies to the coronavirus, but can give an idea of ​​how much antibody is present.

Assessing antibodies is important as researchers investigate whether infected people develop immunity, a question that Dr. Tim Stenzel, director of the FDA's Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health at the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said that has not yet been done. answered.

"Patients should not interpret the results as telling them that they are immune or that they have some level of immunity to the virus," he said.