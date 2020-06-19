Coronavirus spikes bring states and cities back to the table to discuss protection measures

Across the state, Californians will need to wear face covers in closed public places, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. To the north, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced a similar mandate for seven counties beginning June 24.

Similar measures are being considered in North Carolina and Arizona, where Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane is developing an ordinance with a legal team.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN's Erin Burnett that social distancing will be nearly impossible there and that county health officials should shut it down.

In total, 23 states have seen spikes in cases compared to last week. Part of the reason could be that the nation was too early to relax restrictions on staying home designed to curb the spread of the virus.

"Things opened up prematurely," Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine told CNN. "We did not complete that period of social distancing that we needed to do, and now we are seeing this very sharp acceleration."

Leaders hoping to curb the outbreak's acceleration will have to consider how to implement measures that protect health and the economy in the long term, Dr. Colleen Kraft, associate medical director of Emory University Hospital, said Thursday on CNN Newsroom.

"Now we have to discover how we can protect people while also carrying out their daily lives," said Kraft. "We have to focus on living with Covid. There won't be a post-Covid world for very long."

Last trends

According to data from Johns Hopkins University:

• 23 states are seeing upward trends in recently reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

• Eight states are seeing a constant number of recently reported cases: Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Utah.

• 18 states are seeing a downward trend: Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Wisconsin.

• One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

Nationally, more than 2.1 million people have been infected and at least 118,421 people have died from the virus.

Living with covid

As Americans continue to reenter public life this summer, the US Centers for Disease Control. USA They presented safety recommendations on the beach on Thursday.

Many of the recommendations include precautions that health experts have been preaching all along.

Facial masks, for example, should be worn even on the beach (expect to keep your airways clear when in the water), beach blankets should be placed 6 feet away, and no food, supplies should be shared and toys, according to CDC guidelines.

Health experts have said that the same guideline on how to keep a safe distance from others and wear a face mask also applies to other situations.

"Uniform masking would be very helpful," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said during an appearance on "Morning Joe" on Thursday, citing a study that showed the virus could decrease rather than continue to expand. if only 60% of people wore masks that were 60% effective.

Millions of lives were saved when states closed and people stayed home after the pandemic erupted, the nation's leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an episode of the Department of Education's "Learning Curve" podcast. US Health and Human Services. USA on Wednesday.

And now that states are seeing spikes once again, they may have to step back, Hotez said.

"I see no other option but to start re-implementing significant levels of social distancing," he said.

Coronavirus impact disparities

Local leaders must also reevaluate how they are responding to the racial disparities of the pandemic that make ethnic minorities so vulnerable to the disease, a racial justice expert said Thursday.

"The coronavirus has revealed to us that we also need to invest large amounts of resources in our communities," said David Harris, managing director of the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice at Harvard Law School, in a discussion on Facebook Live .

Fauci also addressed the disproportionate impact of the virus on African Americans in an episode of the "Learning Curve" podcast on Wednesday.

"They have suffered because their infection rate is higher due to the nature of the economic situation in which many of them are where they are working outside, unable to physically separate," said Fauci, director of the National Institute. of allergies and infectious diseases.

Given social determinants, which include the conditions in which people are born and in which they live, when African Americans are infected, they are at a much higher risk of serious outcomes, including death, Fauci said.

Many homeless people also face increased health risks during the coronavirus pandemic, US District Judge David Carter.

Last month, Carter issued an order for people living under and underpass on freeways in Los Angeles, as well as homeless people who are vulnerable or over the age of 65 to relocate.

The city and county of Los Angeles have reached an agreement to relocate nearly 7,000 homeless people over the course of 18 months to new beds that the city will provide, announced the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas , in a press release on Thursday.

"This is a new milestone in our partnership to ensure that everyone in Los Angeles has a dignified and valuable life," said Ridley-Thomas.