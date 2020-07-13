Coronavirus: study finds that compliance with social distancing during the early stages is related to working memory

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences states that compliance in the United States with social distancing during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic is related to working memory.

The study, "Working Memory Capacity Predicts Individual Differences in Compliance with Social Distancing During the COVID-19 Pandemic in the United States," assessed working memory, personality, mood, and fluid intelligence. of test subjects; The researchers surveyed 850 U.S. residents between March 13-25.

The study found a link between working memory and social distancing, and subjects, observing more benefits than costs, with higher levels of fluid intelligence, fairness, and kindness followed the new rules of compliance with social distancing, the study found.

“The decision to follow or not the guidelines of social distancing is difficult, especially when there is a conflict between the social benefits (for example, avoid exhausting public health resources) and personal costs (for example, loss of social connection and challenges financial). This decision is critically based on our mental ability to retain multiple potentially conflicting pieces of information in our heads, known as working memory capacity, "study author Weizhen Xie (Zane) told PsyPost.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which declared the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11, said Sunday that the United States again topped the list among countries during a 24-hour period of cases confirmed coronaviruses, with more than 66,000 registered cases. Overall, the United Nations health agency has counted more than 12.5 million confirmed cases worldwide and more than 561,000 deaths from COVID-19.

"As a researcher in cognitive psychology, I feel it is our duty to find out why some people follow the developing standard of social estrangement while others ignore it. Addressing this problem can help mitigate the current public health crisis due to COVID-19, "added Xie, a postdoctoral researcher at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Xie said, "Realizing this cognitive bottleneck, the bottom line is that we shouldn't rely on people routinely following a norm because social distancing is not yet adequately established in American society. Policymakers They must develop strategies to assist people's decision by making information or reports short, concise, and brief. "