Coronavirus testing: Anthony Fauci says the task force & # 39; seriously considers & # 39; a new strategy

The proposal is still in the discussion stage and is not expected to be announced at the working group meeting later on Friday, Fauci told CNN.
"Something is wrong," Fauci said of the nation's current approach in an interview with The Post. "I mean, you can make all the diagrams you want, but something doesn't work."
This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration recommended such a strategy earlier this month to companies looking to test for people with coronavirus. And last month, local health authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan said they managed to screen more than 9 million people with 6.6 million tests. Chinese media reported that Wuhan used a pooled evidence approach.
"What you have to do is find the penetration of infected people into your society," Fauci told The Washington Post. "And the only way to find out is to launch a wide network."
Fauci also told the Post that high levels of asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus are forcing health experts to rethink how to tackle mitigation of the spread of Covid-19.
"We now know that the level of virus in an asymptomatic person is almost equal to the level of virus in someone who has symptoms," Fauci said. "So it's like, oh my god, how do you deal with that?"