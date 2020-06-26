Coronavirus testing: Anthony Fauci says the task force & # 39; seriously considers & # 39; a new strategy

By
Zaheer
-
0
9


The proposal is still in the discussion stage and is not expected to be announced at the working group meeting later on Friday, Fauci told CNN.

Although President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the need for increased evidence, and suggested last week that he called for evidence to be slowed, the nation is experiencing an increase in confirmed cases, demonstrating the nation's inability to the time to control The spiraling pandemic.

"Something is wrong," Fauci said of the nation's current approach in an interview with The Post. "I mean, you can make all the diagrams you want, but something doesn't work."

The way the "group test" works is by mixing several samples together in a "batch" or group, and then analyze the pooled sample with a diagnostic test. In this way, you can evaluate a group of, for example, 25 people with one test instead of 25 separate diagnostic tests. If the test turns negative, you have eliminated 25 people with a test. If you get a positive result, go back and test people individually.
Trump's post-Covid bubble is bursting

This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration recommended such a strategy earlier this month to companies looking to test for people with coronavirus. And last month, local health authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan said they managed to screen more than 9 million people with 6.6 million tests. Chinese media reported that Wuhan used a pooled evidence approach.

"What you have to do is find the penetration of infected people into your society," Fauci told The Washington Post. "And the only way to find out is to launch a wide network."

Fauci also told the Post that high levels of asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus are forcing health experts to rethink how to tackle mitigation of the spread of Covid-19.

"We now know that the level of virus in an asymptomatic person is almost equal to the level of virus in someone who has symptoms," Fauci said. "So it's like, oh my god, how do you deal with that?"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here