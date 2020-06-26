Coronavirus testing: Anthony Fauci says the task force & # 39; seriously considers & # 39; a new strategy





The proposal is still in the discussion stage and is not expected to be announced at the working group meeting later on Friday, Fauci told CNN.

Although President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the need for increased evidence, and suggested last week that he called for evidence to be slowed, the nation is experiencing an increase in confirmed cases, demonstrating the nation's inability to the time to control The spiraling pandemic.

"Something is wrong," Fauci said of the nation's current approach in an interview with The Post. "I mean, you can make all the diagrams you want, but something doesn't work."