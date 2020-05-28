Coronavirus transmission: can mosquitoes spread COVID-19?





While coronavirus cases appear to be declining in many parts of the world, many still fear that the situation could worsen given the current lack of vaccine or cure. Since the new coronavirus is also relatively new, scientists have yet to fully determine its true nature and idiosyncrasies. Because of this, many people are still unsure how COVID-19 is actually transmitted. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the new coronavirus is spread mainly from person to person through the contact of respiratory drops. People can become infected once these droplets from COVID-19 patients enter their lungs by ingestion or inhalation. However, the CDC also indicated that the new coronavirus may also spread in other ways, such as "by touching a surface or object that has the virus and then touching your mouth, nose, or possibly your eyes." Although it may not Being the primary mode of transmission for COVID-19, CDC is still trying to learn more and understand if this could be contributing to the spread of the virus in the midst of the pandemic. CDC also noted that COVID-19 can spread between animals and people in certain cases. Apparently, there are a small number of pets worldwide that have reportedly been infected with the new coronavirus. In April, a North Carolina pug and two New York cats tested positive for coronavirus , alarming many pet owners. Since scientists are still in the process of establishing how the coronavirus spreads, many questions about its transmission remain unanswered. Now that the weather is starting to heat up, there is growing concern about whether or not organisms like mosquitoes can carry the virus that causes COVID-19. According to mindbodygreen, the CDC does not yet have data to establish that the new coronavirus can be transmitted by mosquitoes. and ticks. On the other hand, Alberta's medical director of health, Deena Hinshaw, recently visited Twitter to overturn the circulating belief that mosquitoes can spread the coronavirus. "To date, there is no information or evidence to suggest that mosquitoes transmit COVID-19," he wrote in a message on Twitter.

Dr. Hinshaw's tweet is actually a reiteration of the statement issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the matter. The full statement says:

"To date there has been no information or evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus may be transmitted by mosquitoes. The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus that spreads mainly through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or wash with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing. "The mosquito causes more deaths worldwide than any other organism. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.




