Coronavirus vaccine still months away, but antibody treatment may be closer

Antibodies are proteins that the body produces to fight infection.

Since the Victorian era, scientists have taken advantage of this natural protection for treatments.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, doctors demonstrated that convalescent plasma [antibody-filled blood plasma from patients who recovered from the disease] could fight the flu. Convalescent plasma has been used to treat severe flu, MERS, and SARS, and now some US physicians are also beginning to see some success in treating Covid-19.

Since there is not enough donated plasma to treat all patients, modern medicine can fill in the gaps and perhaps even improve the process. Scientists can create what are called monoclonal antibodies: laboratory-made antibodies created specifically to attack an infection.

Vaccines have the advantage of working longer than antibody treatment. Antibody therapies potentially last for a month or two and then disappear, but they can be used to temporarily protect vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents or healthcare workers or people with chronic conditions. Therapies could also treat people who are already sick with Covid-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said these therapies will be essential in the fight against Covid-19.

"Right now we have a big push in a program to develop monoclonal antibodies, convalescent plasma and hyperimmune globulin, all of which is based on the same principle of using an antibody directed against the virus for prophylaxis or treatment," Fauci said in an interview with JAMA on June 8. "I think they are going to see what it will be for both of us. We would like to have it available to those who are at risk, the elderly and those with underlying conditions, be it monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma. That is a very, very high priority."

There are currently at least 102 treatments with Covid-19 antibodies in various stages of development, according to David Thomas, vice president of Industry Research at BIO, the trade association representing the biotech industry. Thomas conducts the research being done on his organization's Covid-19 Therapeutic Development Tracker. He said there are so many treatments in development that it is difficult to keep up to date.

"I never looked at it to grow so big, so fast, and I've worked in all the different therapeutic areas, from Alzheimer's to cancer, and seeing a pipe this size and this breadth is amazing," said Thomas.

Thomas said that some therapies are designed to treat Covid-19 side effects, such as inflammation. Others are being designed to kill the coronavirus itself.

Compared to other diseases, research and development for Covid-19 treatments are moving at "the speed of light," Thomas said.

Four monoclonal antibody treatments made to treat and possibly even prevent Covid-19 infection already underwent human testing in June.

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, based in Indianapolis, has two. One was developed in collaboration with AbCellera, a Canadian-based biotech company. Another was developed with Junshi Biosciences.

The antibody Lilly developed with AbCellera called LY-CoV555 is now in a phase 2 clinical trial of outpatients. That study is currently recruiting patients. Lilly said she will also test additional antibodies in the future and experiment with different combinations to see which one works best.

Regeneron is testing his antibody cocktail on patients in the US The New York-based biotech company is enrolling inpatients and outpatients with Covid-19 in the initial safety / virology phase of the trial, spokeswoman Alexandra Bowie said. this week. The company expects to have preliminary data in the next one to two months. They are expanding manufacturing to create hundreds of thousands of doses by August 2020, dedicating their entire manufacturing facility in New York State to the effort.

There is also another effort by Tychan, a Singapore-based biotechnology company, which has launched a phase 1 clinical trial in hospitalized patients there. The company said this part of the trial will take approximately six weeks.

Chances are, if all goes well in the first sentences of the trials, the therapies could advance to the next phases sometime this summer, the companies said, and treatments may be available in the fall. Although, some scientists say, not everything works as planned in real life.

"Sometimes the antibodies that work in the lab and are really well neutralized are not as effective when used in animal or human models, so it's always a bit tricky," said Phyllis Kanki, professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard. TH Chan School of Public Health. Sometimes it can take time to get the correct antibody cocktail, Kanki said.

However, Thomas from BIO said the industry has accumulated vast experience in developing antibody therapy over the years to create treatments to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases.

In addition to therapies specifically designed to combat the new coronavirus, companies are also seeking to reuse some of their existing monoclonal antibody treatments as possible Covid-19 treatments.

Novartis, for example, is in a phase 3 trial of the canakinumab drug against coronavirus. This interleukin-1beta blocker is FDA approved to treat certain rare types of periodic fever syndromes, also called autoinflammatory syndromes.

The company hopes that canakinumab can be used to treat patients whose Covid-19 infection has caused a condition called cytokine release syndrome or cytokine storm. where the body's immune system overreacts to infection and damages the body. That trial is currently recruiting patients in the U.S.

China-based biotech company I-Mab said it also expects to obtain the results by August of its antibody therapy test, which it is currently testing in cytokine storm patients, so it could offer treatment early in the year. fall.

Humanigen's lenzilumab also appears to be working against cytokine storms, according to a small study by scientists at the Mayo Clinic. That phase 3 trial is ongoing.

Various other therapies are still being tested in the laboratory. A South Dakota company, SAB Biotherapeutics, said it plans to begin human testing with its treatment with antibodies derived from cattle plasma in July.

Most experts think that the world could receive antibody treatment before a vaccine, although vaccine development is also proceeding at a record rate.

"There is a lot of excitement around what these antibody therapies can do, at the animal level anyway," said Thomas. "They were showing neutralizing activity and we are seeing a lot of positive data."