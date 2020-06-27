Coronavirus vaccine still months away, but antibody treatment may be closer

Antibodies are proteins that the body produces to fight infection.
Since the Victorian era, scientists have taken advantage of this natural protection for treatments.
Since there is not enough donated plasma to treat all patients, modern medicine can fill in the gaps and perhaps even improve the process. Scientists can create what are called monoclonal antibodies: laboratory-made antibodies created specifically to attack an infection.
Vaccines have the advantage of working longer than antibody treatment. Antibody therapies potentially last for a month or two and then disappear, but they can be used to temporarily protect vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents or healthcare workers or people with chronic conditions. Therapies could also treat people who are already sick with Covid-19.
"I never looked at it to grow so big, so fast, and I've worked in all the different therapeutic areas, from Alzheimer's to cancer, and seeing a pipe this size and this breadth is amazing," said Thomas.
Thomas said that some therapies are designed to treat Covid-19 side effects, such as inflammation. Others are being designed to kill the coronavirus itself.
Compared to other diseases, research and development for Covid-19 treatments are moving at "the speed of light," Thomas said.
Four monoclonal antibody treatments made to treat and possibly even prevent Covid-19 infection already underwent human testing in June.
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, based in Indianapolis, has two. One was developed in collaboration with AbCellera, a Canadian-based biotech company. Another was developed with Junshi Biosciences.
Regeneron is testing his antibody cocktail on patients in the US The New York-based biotech company is enrolling inpatients and outpatients with Covid-19 in the initial safety / virology phase of the trial, spokeswoman Alexandra Bowie said. this week. The company expects to have preliminary data in the next one to two months. They are expanding manufacturing to create hundreds of thousands of doses by August 2020, dedicating their entire manufacturing facility in New York State to the effort.
There is also another effort by Tychan, a Singapore-based biotechnology company, which has launched a phase 1 clinical trial in hospitalized patients there. The company said this part of the trial will take approximately six weeks.
Chances are, if all goes well in the first sentences of the trials, the therapies could advance to the next phases sometime this summer, the companies said, and treatments may be available in the fall. Although, some scientists say, not everything works as planned in real life.
However, Thomas from BIO said the industry has accumulated vast experience in developing antibody therapy over the years to create treatments to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases.
In addition to therapies specifically designed to combat the new coronavirus, companies are also seeking to reuse some of their existing monoclonal antibody treatments as possible Covid-19 treatments.
The company hopes that canakinumab can be used to treat patients whose Covid-19 infection has caused a condition called cytokine release syndrome or cytokine storm. where the body's immune system overreacts to infection and damages the body. That trial is currently recruiting patients in the U.S.
China-based biotech company I-Mab said it also expects to obtain the results by August of its antibody therapy test, which it is currently testing in cytokine storm patients, so it could offer treatment early in the year. fall.
Most experts think that the world could receive antibody treatment before a vaccine, although vaccine development is also proceeding at a record rate.
"There is a lot of excitement around what these antibody therapies can do, at the animal level anyway," said Thomas. "They were showing neutralizing activity and we are seeing a lot of positive data."