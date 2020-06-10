Coronavirus vaccines will begin the final round of testing this summer

The feds plan to begin the final round of trials for three possible coronavirus vaccines this summer, according to a new report.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in phase 3 studies backed by the National Institutes of Health, which aims to determine whether the vaccines are safe and effective, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The modern biotech firm's vaccine candidate will begin his trial in July, according to the newspaper. The vaccine being developed by Oxford University and British pharmacist AstraZeneca will begin phase 3 testing in August, followed by the Johnson & Johnson candidate in September, according to the report.

Researchers around the world have been competing to develop a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus amid the global pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 people.

There are more than 100 potential vaccines in the pipeline, but the leading candidates need more tests before they can be widely distributed.

"There is a lot of optimism in our community that a vaccine should be possible, but we are very focused on the fact that this needs to be proven in clinical trials," said John Mascola, director of the National NIH Allergy Institute's Vaccine Research Center and infectious diseases, reportedly last week.

Modern, based in Massachusetts, said last month that her vaccine produced an immune response to coronavirus in an early study with only 45 patients. The AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine has started human testing and the company recently made a deal to supply the US. USA 300 million doses, but the research results have not been published.

New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson has said it will begin human testing of a candidate vaccine by September and that it plans to produce between 600 and 800 million doses early next year.

None of the three companies immediately responded to requests for comment on Wednesday morning. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases also did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Several other companies have vaccines in progress, including Novavax, Novartis, Pfizer, and Merck.