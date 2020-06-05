Coronavirus wipes, mask a nightmare for storm drains, sewers

The ways Americans tried to stay free of coronavirus now they are leading to bigger obstructions.

Mayor Jim Kenney launched a recent briefing on PhiladelphiaThe coronavirus response with an unusual request for residents: be careful what it removes.

Between mid-March, when the city home stay order was issued, and the end of April, most of Philadelphia's 19 storm and sewage pumping stations experienced blockages due to face masks, gloves, and wipes. that the residents had thrown into the potty. Kenney said.

"Please do not flush any of these items down the toilet," said the mayor.

Officials from other US cities and rural communities. And the US Environmental Protection Agency. The US has issued similar pleas, as sewage plant operators report an increase in plugged pipes and equipment damage.

The problem has exacerbated the long-standing shock over whether the wipes are suitable for rinsing.

While drainage obstructions are not new, most of the more than 15 cities contacted by The Associated Press said they have become a more costly and slower headache during the pandemic. Homebound Americans seek alternatives to toilet paper due to the occasional shortage, while intensifying efforts to disinfect their homes and themselves.

"When everyone ran to get toilet paper and there was none … people were using what they could," said Pamela Mooring, spokeswoman for DC Water, the system in the nation's capital.

Sanitary sewer overflows increased 33 percent between February and March in Houston due to obstructions of rags, handkerchiefs, paper towels and wipes, said public works department spokeswoman Erin Jones.

In Murfreesboro, Tenn.The teams are cleaning the wastewater pumping stations a couple of times a week that they previously needed once a month, said John Strickland, manager of the treatment facility.

At Beale Air Force Base in the north California, a squad that generally deals with the maintenance of the airfield and the elimination of weapons, has been removing wipes from the base pipes.

"Our Airmen are working more than 16 hours to unclog the piping systems and that takes them out of the mission and puts pressure on the rest of the team," said the sergeant major. Destrey Robbins said in an article about the Beale website.

By cleaning up the wrong things, people are taxing already deteriorating infrastructure, said Darren Olson, vice chair of the Committee of the American Society of Civil Engineers for Infrastructure. "Your latex glove may not be causing an obstruction, but it's increasing the load."

Hundreds of areas, such as part of Philadelphia, have combined sewage and stormwater systems, which is why sanitation officials say that means discarded masks and gloves that litter sidewalks and parking lots can also reach out and help gobble up treatment plants.

Olson said that masks and gloves thrown onto the street can travel through storm drains in separate systems to lakes and other waterways.

George Leonard, chief scientist for the Ocean Conservancy, said he is concerned that the discarded personal protective equipment may be dragged into the sea and eventually increase the "plastic burden the ocean is already suffering."

Equipment cleaning, cleaning and restart costs are increasing for utilities.

To reduce the likelihood of blockages, WSSC Water, a wastewater company serving nearly 1.8 million customers in Prince George and Montgomery counties in Maryland – I installed around 27 grinding pumps in the last decade at a cost of $ 1.5 million.

"At just one sewage pumping station, one that doesn't have crushing pumps, we've seen a 37,000-pound increase in wipes during January-March 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019," said the services spokeswoman. Lyn Riggins.

MichiganMacomb County spent $ 50,000 in 2018 removing a "fatberg" of rubble, oil and grease that was 100 feet long and 11 feet wide, said Candice Miller, public works commissioner. The Detroit suburban community also spent millions to install screens that hook thousands of pounds of wipes weekly.

City officials say the solution is simple: put nothing in the toilets except human waste and toilet paper.

"Don't be fooled by the wipe packs that claim these products are washable," DC Water said in March. advisory. "Are not."

The Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Association, which represents hundreds of companies, including leading wipe producers, agrees that most wet wipes are unsuitable for flushing and says they are labeled as such. .

But one type is designed to perform the same functions as toilet paper and deserves the "discharge" label, said Dave Rousse, president of the industry group.

These cellulose wipes begin to decompose immediately and dissolve within hours, Rouse said.

"These wipes are incapable of causing the kinds of problems that sewage operators accuse them of," he said.

Critics argue that "washable" wipes do not biodegrade as manufacturers claim.

In Macomb County outside Detroit, maintenance workers are removing two tons of wipes per week from a pump station, and authorities say some are clearly the "washable" variety.

This month, the county sued the wipe manufacturers, alleging that the voluntary discharge standards are based on evidence that does not reflect actual conditions in a sewer system.

In March, Washington it became the first state to adopt size, location and visibility requirements for "do not throw" warnings on wipes that manufacturers and local officials agree not to use the bathroom. Similar legislation is being considered in California.

Meanwhile, many cities are using public education campaigns to defend their case against pandemic litter.

the message it may be happening, says El Paso, Texas, spokesman for the public water services company, Carlos Briano. Before the media blitz, emergency maintenance crews were dispatched approximately seven times a day to clean the pipes. Now it is once a day.

"It slowed down, but it's not a pre-pandemic yet," Briano said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.