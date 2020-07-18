Corporations are buying houses, robbing families of the American dream

One morning in 2012, Phoenix real estate developer Geoff Jacobs was playing golf when he received a surprising phone call.

One of his employees, who was trying to bid on a house they wanted at auction, told him that the price had reached the agreed-upon cap of $ 85,000, a rare occurrence as the houses they wanted were generally hooked without competition.

Jacobs told his employee to go up to $ 87,000. But the price kept going up.

"The price rose to $ 90,000. Then $ 95,000. The house ended up selling for around $ 100,000, "Ryan Dezember writes in his new book," Underwater: How Our American Dream of Homeownership Become a Nightmare "(Thomas Dunne Books), now available.

Jacobs was puzzled. Who was this aggressive bidder? At the end of the day, he had a name. The bidder was from a team called Invitation Homes. "

It turned out that Invitation Homes was owned by Blackstone Group, the world's largest real estate investor. Created after a company called Treehouse Group was integrated into Blackstone, then renamed in 2012, Invitation Homes was on a $ 10 billion spree, buying $ 150 million in houses per week.

"At an auction in Sacramento, a home seller named Ryan Heck was baffled by a bidder who bought all the houses that made it to the block," Dezember writes, noting that the bidder went a dollar above any other bid until the other bidders accepted.

“Neither Heck nor the other regulars recognized the dollar rate. It turned out that he was with an out-of-town concern called Treehouse and had instructions to buy everything that costs less than it would cost to build a similar house. All the houses auctioned that day met the requirements.

Going forward, Heck tried to compete, sometimes even looking over the shoulders of other bidders to "run the dollar routine for them." But it was overcome.

"I had a handful of cashiers checks," writes Dezember. "The new boys had full duffel bags."

"Underwater" describes how, in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, corporations began buying up suburban homes en masse and then renting them out, often for more than residents would have paid on rent or mortgage.

This has become so common that while the phenomenon "did not exist a decade ago," corporations bought one in 10 suburban homes sold in 2018.

Corporate home ownership not only can subject tenants to higher costs of living, but it often destroys their ability to purchase these homes for themselves, as companies pay the best price to get them off the market.

As a result, the United States is rapidly becoming a tenant nation.

"Between 2006 and 2016, when the homeownership rate fell to its lowest level in fifty years, the number of tenants grew by approximately a quarter," writes Dezember.

While he notes that companies own around 300,000 homes in the US so far, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as they are wealthy enough to buy and tech savvy enough to manage, "it multiplies more." with "ruthless efficiency".

He writes that these companies are not only depriving potential homeowners of a place to call their own – they are destroying the ability of thousands of middle-class American families to accumulate wealth.

"Home price appreciation has historically been how Americans achieve financial prosperity," writes Dezember. “Unlike stocks and bonds, whose ownership is concentrated at the top, houses are largely held. About half of the wealth in housing is owned by the middle class in the United States. "

The bonanza really took off in 2011, when Morgan Stanley released a report called "A Rentership Society". With more than 1.6 million foreclosed homes in the United States and more on the way, the report predicts "an increase in the number of tenants and a potentially massive opportunity for investors to convert excess foreclosed homes into rental properties."

The investment managers of the United States were all involved. By 2012, “investors had raised more than $ 1 billion for the purpose of doing just that. Some of the biggest names in finance were hoarding houses. ”

Individual investors soon disappeared or were absorbed by larger companies with investors such as Warren Buffett, KKR of fame "Barbarians at the Door" and investment giant The Carlyle Group. Heck himself ended up joining American Homes 4 Rent, which was founded by self-storage billionaire billionaire B. Wayne Hughes, and would own some 48,000 homes by the end of 2016. There is even a lobbying organization, the National Rental Home. Council, to safeguard your interests in government, such as defeating rent control laws.

As the industry grew, foreclosure auctions in certain cities became important issues. The first Tuesday of every month is auction day across Georgia, and corporate home buyers hit "what investors called super Tuesday."

"Heck and other B. Wayne bidders would meet at a Sheraton hotel the night before and hand out approximately $ 20 million in cashiers checks," writes Dezember.

Their mission was to buy houses near good schools in which families would feel comfortable, nothing older than 20 years or smaller than three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The ideal buyer of the industry was well defined. Dezember notes that a company called Progress Residential, which owned about 20,000 homes, sought to provide "an aspirational living experience to tenants who were generally around 38 years of age and married, with a child or two, annual incomes of approximately $ 88,000, less than – stellar FICO credit scores of around 665, and a debt of $ 45,000. If they wanted to live the middle-class lifestyle they were used to, they would have to rent. "

The purchase of foreclosed homes had its difficulties, since buyers could not see the interior of the homes before the purchase. While they occasionally received a gift, like marble countertops, surprises were often more horrible.

"There were wild stories," writes Dezember. "A corpse in the Carolinas. Marijuana farms basement. A sales team that renovated the wrong house in California, surprising a family that just returned from vacation with a new kitchen and news that their possessions were in a landfill. "

When investors realized the extent of their gold mine, they branched out beyond simply buying foreclosures and entering the open market, competing with everyday home buyers.

Dezember remembers a three-bedroom, two-bath house in Spring Hill, Tennessee, which came on the market in April 2017. In the fast-growing, strong market, the seller had four offers for the house in a matter of hours.

"The high bid of $ 208,000 came from a couple with a child looking for their first home," writes Dezember. "American Homes 4 Rent matched their offer, all in cash."

American Homes got the house, the seventh one they had bought on that street.

In fact, since 2010, only four companies have purchased 700 houses in Spring Hill, including American Homes 4 Rent and Progress Residential, Dezember writes. Together, the four owned about 5 percent of the city's houses.

As a result, rents soared. When Dezember visited City Deputy Mayor Bruce Hull in April 2017, he was told, "It hasn't been that long since you could get a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment for $ 1,000 a month."

Those houses were now closer to $ 1,800 a month, and this was by design.

At a real estate investment conference, American Homes CEO David Singelyn said that applicants' median income to their company's homes had increased from $ 86,000 to $ 91,000 in one year, and that this was a sign that "rents had room to increase," Dezember writes

"This is a choice they make to pay the rent, and their means of paying the rent today, as well as paying the rent in the future, with increases, are enough," Singelyn said. "It is up to us to educate tenants in a new way, that there will be annual rent increases."

"American Homes increased the rent (from its tenants) by hundreds of dollars a month on short notice," Dezember writes.

And since the company had bought so many houses in the area, "there were not very upset tenants who could pay if they wanted to rent in Spring Hill and keep their children in their best schools."

A Spring Hill man's income had grown 35 percent in three years after American Homes 4 Rent bought the house he lived in.

"He and his wife wrote to the company repeatedly asking for more modest increases. There was no answer.

"Not long after they signed (their lease), American Homes responded to their previous pleas and cut $ 20 off the monthly rent."

On a large scale, the tendency for corporations to buy houses and rent them could have a drastic long-term effect on the ability of many families to own a piece of the American dream.

"Many Americans save money only unintentionally, when they make their mortgage payments each month and accumulate equity in their homes," writes Dezember.

“If homeownership goes out of style for even a generation, there could be dire economic consequences unless tenants become diligent savers and prudent investors. If that happened on a large scale, it would be as far-reaching a change in American behavior as abandoning homeownership en masse. "