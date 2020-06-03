Corporations go to heaven (Opinion)

In the 1960s, human space flight was the crown jewel of NASA's program. But handing over some of this activity to the private sector could allow for large-scale expansion.

The shuttle was good for transporting materials to and from the ISS but it flew only 135 times between 1981 and 2011, and it remained expensive. In the late 1990s, the United States began to explore how private industry could develop a more sustainable business model In this new paradigm, NASA will focus more on single moon shots, while private industry simplifies and commercializes access to space. Today's launch is a big step toward that vision.

The ultimate goal is for private industry to make space travel, human or robotic, less expensive and more routine. It remains to be seen whether SpaceX, and the efforts of Blue origin Boeing and other private entities: will achieve this goal.

The implications for international cooperation in space will also take time to resolve. It can remain a link for peaceful international cooperation or become a symbol of its deterioration.

The beginning of space exploration was characterized by national pride and fierce competition after the Soviets launched Sputnik in 1957 and sparked the race to the moon. In the midst of the Cold War, President Ronald Reagan called for an international space station in association with countries "that share our goals". A few years later, the iron curtain fell and Russia became a partner in the space station. In 1994, in part because of the anticipated benefits of that association's foreign policy, Congress funded the ISS's cooperation and trust among former adversaries. became commonplace , particularly among astronauts.

But this vision may be changing. A successful human space flight capability SpaceX potentially ends the US dependence on Russia to transport humans to and from the ISS. Additionally, the United States is creating a Space Force, the military's first projection into space. (NASA was explicitly created as a civil agency). Even the ISS itself may be ending: its current operating agreement runs through 2024 and partners are discussing a possible extension until 2028 But plans beyond that are unclear: it could be exorbitant or recycled for future orbiting space stations.

With Saturday's successful launch, the future of space becomes somewhat clearer, with an increasingly important role for private industry in accessing space. What is less clear is how nations will continue to cooperate on the border of space.

Although space travel is still far from routine, launching American astronauts on SpaceX is a small step further for humanity.