Cosmetic surgery apps are one of the most popular trends in China

Do you want to have a nose job? There's an application for that.

Plastic surgery is so popular in China that applications supporting the industry are taking off. From your phone, the apps will scan your face, tell you what work you must have done to improve your face, suggest doctors, and even book and pay for appointments and surgeries.

More than 7 million Chinese underwent plastic surgery in 2014, according to the China Association of Plastics and Aesthetics. By 2017, that number jumped to more than 16 million people who were left under the knife, according to Frost & Sullivan data, according to CNN.

This has led to the increasing popularity of apps like So-Young and GengMei, where users can view before and after photos, schedule appointments, and pay for surgeries.

"In China, it is very difficult to find reliable information on clinics, especially in smaller cities," Tony DeGennaro, co-founder of Dragon Social, a Chinese market intelligence agency, told CNN. "People no longer trust the search results returned by (the search engine) Baidu, after several medical scandals related to the platform, so these new applications have become unofficial surgeon directories."

The majority of patients are women under the age of 26, according to a document published in 2019 by So-Young, and many feel it helps them find jobs and husbands.

"China is still a very patriarchal society," Brenda Alegre, a professor of gender studies at the University of Hong Kong who investigated the trend of cosmetic surgery, told CNN. "Being pretty is one way to ensure that you are successful at work and that you find a husband."

The website notes that "GengMei (which has an augmented reality feature that can analyze a face and give it a rating of 100 based on criteria such as liveliness, attractiveness, and symmetry) has 36 million users and lists nearly 20,000 surgeons on its platform. , a company spokesperson confirmed. Ten-Backed So-Young has 2.47 million monthly active users and nearly 6,000 surgeons listed, according to a So-Young spokesperson. These apps offer testimonials from cosmetic surgery patients, with photos of before and after, as well as surgeon reviews. "

Gengmai also offers microloans to pay for procedures.

Popular looks include "baby face," which calls for "a round, full face with a smooth contour, a short chin, a prominent forehead, large eyes, and a small button nose," according to descriptions posted on the app, it reported. CNN. Nose and facial fillers and surgeries help achieve the look.