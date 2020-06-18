Costco and other stores are relaxing coronavirus security policies. That's risky

Stores that were deemed "essential" and kept their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic are now taking steps to return to normal. Changes can be welcomed by clients who lose the comforts of life before the pandemic. But some worker safety experts, epidemiologists, and labor groups warn that these companies are prematurely relaxing the safety measures they enacted in March and April to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, New York City allowed retail stores to set up curb pickup for the first time, and California allowed schools, gyms, movie theaters, and bars to reopen with modifications. Some states like Georgia reopened nail salons, massage therapists, and bowling alleys in late April.

More than 100,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and some states are seeing sharp increases in new cases. The stock market has fallen in recent days for fear of a second wave of the virus.

The security measures retailers are removing are "good practices to prevent Covid-19 and future pandemics," said Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Riverside. "We should keep simple prevention measures like these as much as possible as we move towards reopening the economy to ensure that a new wave of infections does not force us to take refuge again in place."

Retailers say they are responding to a system of snippets of reopening rules across the country and are making changes based on the changing orientation of state and local officials. There are no federal requirements on how or when "essential" stores should facilitate coronavirus-related security policies.

Costco ( COST ) He is "trying to get back to normal as areas across the country are trying to do the same," Richard Galanti, the company's chief financial officer, told CNN Business.

This week, the company began bringing free food samples to a handful of stores and plans to extend them to additional locations in the coming weeks. Galanti said the samples are prepackaged and that the company is considering whether to place Plexiglass barriers in front of them.

Costco is also loosening restrictions on the number of people members can carry during their shopping trips.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Midwest grocery store, Hy-Vee, said, "As the eight-state region we serve begins to 'open' again, we're expanding opening hours. and going back to normal store hours at many of our locations. "

A spokesperson for objective ( TGT ) , which has reopened Starbucks ( SBUX ) Locations in some of its stores, he said, is taking "a careful market-by-market, and in some cases store-by-store, approach to ensure we prioritize the health and safety of our team and guests." Starbucks at Target stores offers drinks and other takeaways and "follow all current security measures in our stores."

The incentive to return to normal.

Stores have a strong financial incentive to return to regular procedures, retail analysts said.

While "essential" chains reported increases in sales as consumers stock up on food and other items they need, the costs of operating in the pandemic have affected their profits.

"These retailers quickly established security procedures and protocols for their operations, so they are now trying to find additional revenue and margins by relaxing controls where they think they can," said Chris Walton, a former Target executive and founder of consulting firm Red Archer. . Retail.

Costco's earnings fell 8% in the quarter ended May 10 from a year earlier, hurt by coronavirus-related wages and sanitation costs.

And while there has been a boom in online ordering, digital sales are less profitable because companies have to pay logistics and delivery fees.

Target's fourth quarter earnings fell more than 60% from a year earlier, in part due to higher supply chain costs from online order fulfillment and labor costs. That despite the fact that digital sales increased 171%.

"There is a growing and collective recognition that (retailers) are likely to be well below pre-pandemic profitability levels as a percentage of sales," said Doug Stephens, founder of consultancy Retail Prophet. "They need more in-store sales across all categories, not just groceries and not just online or click-and-collect. They want to walk in the door."

Public health and safety experts say they are alarmed that the chains are taking steps to return to normal, noting that store employees are still facing exposure to the virus working in confined spaces and coming into close contact with hundreds of buyers per day.

Peter Dooley of the National Council for Occupational Safety, a workers' safety advocacy group, criticized Costco and Kroger for extending their hours and Costco for allowing more people to enter stores. He also said Target allowing customers to return "unselected materials" was a risk to workers.

Relaxing the policies of these companies "will expose workers, customers and the general public to new and renewed infections," he said.

Kroger ( KR ) He said he decided to return to normal store hours in parts of the South and Midwest, in part because he added more workers to spell out tired employees.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have expanded our supply chain, improved cleaning procedures in our stores, and hired more than 100,000 new workers," said a Kroger spokesperson. "These steps have allowed us to expand store hours in selected areas to safely meet the changing needs of our customers as the country moves toward reopening."

Galanti, chief financial officer at Costco, said the company could safely handle reducing restrictions on member limits, "it helped in part by adding the afternoon hours."

And Target said it was taking steps to ensure the safe return of the items.

"We made the decision to start accepting returns again due to the dozens of security measures that are now in place," said a representative from Target. "We put the merchandise aside for 3 days before it returned to the floor to resell."

Still, labor advocates say that recent policy easing could put employees at risk.

"The threat of this virus is real in every grocery store in the United States," said Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. The union says that at least 68 of its grocery workers have died from the coronavirus.