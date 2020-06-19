Cotton criticizes Roberts for DACA, invites him to resign and run for office

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, said Thursday that Chief Justice John Roberts should step down and run for office if he "believes his impeachment is so exquisite" after taking the side of the liberal wing of the court on two key decisions. this week.

Roberts, who was criticized earlier this week by some conservatives for siding with left-wing judges in an LGBT rights case, wrote the opinion on Wednesday why President Trump should not be allowed to end Deferred Action. for the Childhood Arrivals of the Obama era, or DACA.

"John Roberts again presents himself as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and responsibility," said Cotton, according to the Federalist. "If the Chief Justice believes that his impeachment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and be elected. I suspect that voters will find their strange views no more convincing than judges of principle in Court. ”

The court ruled that Trump did not properly end the program, which was created in 2012 by then President Barack Obama. The administration argued that the program was illegal and that, although Trump was not in favor of punishing children for the actions of their parents, "We must also recognize that we are a nation of opportunities because we are a nation of laws." His administration has also cited a lower court ruling that nullifies a DACA expansion that would have been applied to parents as another reason to end the program.

Trump criticized the court's decision and promised to publish a list of "conservative nominees of the Supreme Court of Justice."

“The recent Supreme Court decisions, not just about DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census and others, only tell you one thing, we need NEW JUSTICE from the Supreme Court. If Radical Left Democrats take power, their Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and … Religious Liberty, among many other things, are FINISHED! "He tweeted.

The Hill noted that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also criticized the court's decision.

“Judging is not a game. It's not supposed to be a game, but sadly, in recent years, Chief Justice Roberts has been playing with the court to achieve the policy results he wants, "Cruz said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.