cotton-masks-won’t-protect-you-from-smoke-that-can-worsen-covid-19-symptoms,-doctors-warn

(Newsdio) Fires burning across California and Colorado are pumping out smoke that would be bad enough on its own, but might also worsen coronavirus symptoms, doctors warned Thursday

Three doctors in California say residents should be aware that wildfire smoke worsens respiratory symptoms and could lead to increased ER visits for asthma and other respiratory issues.

Smoke particles from the fires, which spread for hundreds of miles, damage the lungs, said Dr. Stephanie Christenson, a University of California San Francisco assistant professor of medicine.

The particles, 20 to 30 times smaller than the diameter of a hair follicle, “can get in and lodge deeply in the lungs and cause inflammation,” Christensen told a briefing sponsored by UCSF.

“And that is also what we were worried about in Covid-19, whereas people get more severe disease, the inflammation in their lungs can overwhelm the system, and potentially cause really severe issues,” she said.