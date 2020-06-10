Cotton Times opinion controversy in the NY Times raises the senator's profile and sparks more speculation

Senator Tom Cotton's opinion piece last week in the New York Times in which he asked that the US military. USA Deploying in riot-ridden cities after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police sparked controversy and grabbed the headlines of the conservative first-term senator with a rising national profile.

The attention helped Cotton energize conservatives and antagonize Democrats, and fueled speculation about Cotton's possible national ambitions in 2024.

But it also fueled fundraising for the Arkansas Republican re-election campaign. And the senator, a staunch supporter of President Trump who does not face any Democratic opponent while running for reelection this year, cashed out immediately, spending some of the money to come up with a digital ad that exploits the Democratic challenger for President Joe Biden. .

Cotton was one of the first lawmakers in Congress to raise red flags over the coronavirus pandemic and has repeatedly criticized Beijing's handling of the virus that originated in China, so it is not surprising that his business objective is the former vice president. and suspected outbreak-focused Democratic candidate. .

"China's lies spread the Chinese virus around the world, putting the health and jobs of the American people at risk," says the narrator there, who is running on the crucial battlefield of the general election in Michigan and Iowa, which could also be a competitive swing state in November.

"We need strong and decisive leadership to overcome this crisis," says the narrator under Trump's shots.

"Joe Biden does not pass the test," adds the narrator before questioning the former vice president's mental acuity. The commercial then highlights Biden's verbal comments on the election campaign.

Cotton, a veteran Army infantry officer who served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, has been attracting attention since winning the House of Representatives election in 2012. Two years later he overthrew current Democratic Senator Mark Pryor in the 2014 republican wave elections. He raised his national profile shortly after joining the Senate by taking a firm stand against the Iranian nuclear deal forged by the President Obama administration.

But a veteran Republican consultant close to Cotton told Fox News that the op-ed, requested by the New York Times, "was not a publicity stunt. This was not intended to raise his profile. This was to address a real problem. This opinion piece was written when violence was at its peak. "

The 43-year-old senator, in an interview Monday on "Fox and Friends," explained the genesis of the opinion piece.

Noting a week ago, Cotton noted: "I said on your show last Monday that the National Guard must be called, and if they cannot back the police long enough to stop this lawlessness on our streets, then the Insurrection Act provides that president with the last resort he needs. Now, fortunately, more and more states called the National Guard until Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of last week, and that was not necessary. The New York Times asked me to explain in detail that exact point I made. "

The opinion piece, which was published on the New York Times website, sparked strong rejection from journalists, and the uproar led to the removal of the newspaper's opinion editor.

Cotton, who enjoyed the controversy he helped spark, has repeatedly tweeted about it and told "Fox and Friends" that "one day it became something of a fighting session of the Cultural Revolution in Mao's China , where the adults had to prostrate themselves. " and apologize to the awake children who are now apparently running the New York Times newsroom. "

On Wednesday, he returned to the news after presenting a resolution calling for justice for Floyd and opposing recent calls to remove the police. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, blocked the measure, calling it "an empty field of rhetoric."

The Republican consultant close to the senator, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, acknowledged that "we raised a good amount of money" from the attention of the opinion piece.

"The senator does not have a Democratic opponent in his Senate career in Arkansas, so he can devote more attention to helping his colleagues in the Senate so that we can retain the majority and is also interested in ensuring that the president is reelected. , ”The advisor emphasized." Sen. Cotton will do whatever it takes to help get the president reelected. "

A conservative Republican strategist and veteran of numerous presidential campaigns noted that the confrontation with the New York Times "helps him gain more national gravity."

"Getting this national attention helps Cotton with fundraising and helps solidify him with his base and gives him some brownie points with President Trump," added the strategist.

It seemed to work, as the president tweeted "Opinion Editor @nytimes" this week. That's right, he quit for the excellent opinion piece written by our great senator @TomCottonAR. TRANSPARENCY! The state of Arkansas is very proud of Tom. The New York Times is fake news!

The new announcements are his second stab at Biden. In March, ahead of Ohio's scheduled primaries, the senator's campaign ran announcements in the state that accused the former vice president of being weak in China, an issue that the Trump campaign and the leading pro-Trump super PAC have also highlighted in your ads. Biden

Cotton is also working to hold the Republican majority in the Senate that he won when he was first elected to the chamber six years ago. Cotton has hosted more than half a dozen Senate Republican virtual fundraisers in recent weeks.

The help Cotton is providing to other Republicans in 2020 could pay dividends in 2024, when there will be a competitive Republican presidential nomination race.

At the Republican National Convention four years ago, Cotton spoke to members of the Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina delegations, three crucial primary and presidential primary states. This year, he endorsed General Don Bolduc, a retired army general who served in the war in Afghanistan. Bolduc is now fighting for the Republican Senate nomination in New Hampshire.

Jim Merrill, a veteran Granite state-based Republican consultant and veteran of numerous presidential campaigns, noted that "The New York Times has done Tom Cotton a great favor, giving him an early advantage by 2024."

The consultant close to Cotton emphasized that the senator focused on 2020, but added that Cotton "will consider future opportunities as they become available."

And the adviser noted that the senator "would be very open to serving in the Trump administration in his second term if the president were re-elected."

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.