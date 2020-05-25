Could a cut from the director of Suicide Squad be on the way?

With all the talk that Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE will finally premiere via HBO Max in 2021, people are starting to think about cuts from other directors who are rumored to deserve the light of day. One of those movies is David Ayer's SUICIDE SQUAD, which suffered infamous reissues and cuts, and ended up with much of Jared Leto's turn when The Joker ended up on the courtroom floor.

In a Twitter exchange with Collider's Frosty, Ayer seemed eager to restore his cut, writing “My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting to get your butt kicked for a movie that received the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The movie I made has never been seen. " So could David Ayer's SUCIDE SQUAD be on the way? From my point of view, it seems like it could only be a good thing, so go ahead!