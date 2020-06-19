Could a daily childhood vaccine help against coronavirus?





They are proposing to give a booster dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to people to see if it increases overall immunity, perhaps helping to prevent some of the more serious effects of Covid-19.

His thought: The MMR vaccine is known to protect children from infections that go far beyond the three viruses the vaccine targets. The theory is that the vaccine increases general immunity, in addition to training the body to recognize specific viruses.

The MMR vaccine is what is known as a live vaccine. It uses greatly weakened or attenuated versions of the measles, mumps, and rubella viruses to produce immune protection without making people sick. Because it uses complete viruses, it stimulates an immune response that is broad and goes beyond the production of antibodies.

"There is increasing evidence that live attenuated vaccines provide nonspecific protection against lethal infections unrelated to the vaccine target pathogen by inducing nonspecific innate immune cells & # 39; trained & # 39; to enhance host responses against infections. later, "Paul Fidel of Louisiana State University and Mairi Noverr of Tulane University wrote in a letter to mBio magazine.