Could a daily childhood vaccine help against coronavirus?

They are proposing to give a booster dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to people to see if it increases overall immunity, perhaps helping to prevent some of the more serious effects of Covid-19.
His thought: The MMR vaccine is known to protect children from infections that go far beyond the three viruses the vaccine targets. The theory is that the vaccine increases general immunity, in addition to training the body to recognize specific viruses.
The MMR vaccine is what is known as a live vaccine. It uses greatly weakened or attenuated versions of the measles, mumps, and rubella viruses to produce immune protection without making people sick. Because it uses complete viruses, it stimulates an immune response that is broad and goes beyond the production of antibodies.
"A clinical trial with MMR in high-risk populations may provide a 'low risk, high reward' preventive measure to save lives during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic," they wrote. They said there is no serious risk of administering the vaccine to most people, and the approach could be especially effective in protecting healthcare workers.
"If we are wrong, well, at least people will have new antibodies against measles, mumps and rubella. So there is no harm or lack," Fidel told CNN.
"We emphasize that this is strictly a preventive measure against the worst inflammatory sequelae of COVID-19 for those exposed / infected and does not represent an antiviral therapy or vaccine against COVID-19 in any way," Fidel and Noverr added in their letter.
Some vaccine experts have doubts about the theory that children are less vulnerable to the coronavirus due to recent vaccines.
Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, said children may be less vulnerable because they have more recently been infected with some of the other coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
"This could boost local or systemic cross-protection immunity," Hotez told CNN.