Could Covid-19 sniffer dogs help reopen public spaces in Chile?







So-called "biodetector" dogs are expected to complete the training in mid-September and will be deployed in places with high concentrations of people, according to Chilean police.

Chile has slowly overcome the virus since its peak in June, and on Sunday announced a five-step "step-by-step" reopening plan toward economic recovery.

For now, his dog-tracking program is small, with just four puppies in training. The Chilean National Police and the Catholic University of Chile (Pontificia Universidad Católica) are collaborating to train three Golden Retrievers and one Labrador to detect "a new smell": the smell of Covid-19 patients, according to the university professor and veterinary epidemiologist, Fernando. Mardones

There is currently no evidence that dogs can detect the coronavirus or discriminate between a coronavirus infection and any other type of infection, especially before symptoms begin to appear.

In previous studies, researchers gave samples of dogs from people with diseases like cancer or malaria, along with samples from people who don't have the diseases, and showed that dogs can tell the difference. The coronavirus is odorless in itself, Mardones said, but the researchers hope the dogs can recognize something in the sweat of the patients. "A body that contracts Covid-19 generates volatile organic compounds. A sample is taken from a person in the early stages of infection. Gauze is left for about 15 minutes in an individual's armpit. That is the sample we store and we use to train the dogs with, "he told CNNE. "Selected dogs have spent years working on detecting drugs, explosives, and other kinds of things. For them, it's just learning to detect a new smell, a new aroma," Mardones told CNNE. Training can take anywhere from two weeks to two months. Canines are also being taught to sit next to people they have detected as potential carriers of the coronavirus, rather than "groping" the person as they do by smelling drugs, Chilean police told CNNE. "A dog can detect, in one hour, it can smell 250 people. So when we start to open stadiums, schools, businesses, restaurants, it will be essential that in those places that are opening, while we are looking for normality, now we can add our biodetector dogs, "said Colonel Julio Santelices of the Chilean police. Similar tests have also been carried out in the UK, where dogs were given face masks and nylon socks to help them train to detect Covid-19 before possible deployment to airports, aiding the troubled travel industry. .

