Could this invisible air shield protect Covid-19 aviators?

(CNN) – A simple device that adjusts to existing air vents inside an aircraft cabin could help reduce the risk of infection during the Covid-19 flight.

Seattle-based tech company Teague says its new AirShield device improves airflows that already help minimize the spread of germs on board, creating a & # 39; shield & # 39; invisible around the passengers.

AirShield is a 3D printed component that conforms to the Passenger Service Unit that you will find on each passenger in the cabin of an airplane. The unit generally contains a reading light and vents, known as gaspers, that send air downward onto the seat occupant.

Generally, each passenger can control the direction and speed of the air that is flying over them in the same way that they can also decide if they want to turn the light on or off.

AirShield sculpts the flow in blades that ensure that respiratory droplets are retained within the space of a single passenger, and must not be inhaled by the occupant of a neighboring seat.

AirShield is an invisible new concept of germ isolation. Courtesy of Teague.

Anthony Harcup, senior director of airline experience at Teague, says AirShield only improves on what is already a fairly effective method of airflow in aircraft.

"What a lot of people don't realize is that an airplane is actually one of the safest places they can be," he tells CNN Travel.

Normally, air aboard a passenger jet enters through the top of the cabin and is then drawn through the floor vents to be fed through high-efficiency Particle Absorption Filters (HEPA) that remove the 99.9% of the microbial content.

This means that the air that returns through the gaspers is freshly purified.

"There has been a lot of support, design and engineering support to solve some of these problems," says Harcup. "We are all trying to get the public to fly again, I think the sooner we can make people feel comfortable flying, the better the industry and the world will be."

Airplane interior solution

AirShield directly covers the gaspers above the passenger seats. Courtesy of Teague.

Airlines have been losing money rapidly in recent months, and Harcup says they'll be interested in implementing ideas that help passengers feel more secure, but don't break the bank.

On May 5, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents carriers around the world, released a statement suggesting that blocking the middle seat was not something they supported.

"Airlines are fighting for their survival. Removing the middle seat will raise costs," Alexandre de Juniac, IATA CEO and CEO, said in the statement.

Harcup acknowledges that Teague's design, which doesn't mean dramatically reinventing the airline's interior, could be more effective than models that cut the middle seat. He calls social distancing on airplanes "something like an oxymoron."

"It is a complete business model that is based on densification," he says of aircraft cabins.

Harcup appreciates that passengers can feel more comfortable distancing themselves from their fellow passengers, but believes that anxiety will be alleviated by better understanding how airflow works on airplanes.

"I think products like this, things that don't fundamentally change designs, commercial densification models, something that is visible (… I think it will really help get people back to heaven," adds Harcup.

Air flow in aircraft

AirShield received patent authorization earlier this month, so Teague is just starting business talks with potential airlines and manufacturers.

"So it's a little difficult to say what the purchase cost or the installation cost will be," he says.

Still, he remains confident that Teague created a feasible and cost-effective proposal for the airlines, and estimates that flight tests could begin in three to four months.

"The point was that this would be very fast to achieve, certainly because we are seeing 3D printing, we are not going to have to wait long tool delivery times.

"We are not really reinventing the wheel, we are taking advantage of and refining what is already there."

AirShield is not the only idea that reconsiders cabin air flow.