Countess of Wessex Sophie says her children & # 39; will probably … have to work for a living & # 39 ;, not & # 39; will use RHS titles & # 39;

The Countess of Wessex Sophie says her two children, Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, may not assume any official royal roles, along with their Royal Highness titles, when they become adults.

The mother of two recently spoke about her children, who are grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth when Sophie, 55, is married to the monarch's youngest son, Prince Edward, and shared much in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

"We try to educate them with the understanding that they will most likely have to work for a living," he told the store (through Hello! Magazine).

She continued: "Therefore, we made the decision not to use RHS titles. They have them and may decide to use them starting at age 18, but I think it is highly unlikely."

Sophie also shared a little idea of ​​what her children's everyday life is like right now. Per Hello !, the royal couple is typically private when it comes to their children, and Louise and James only appear at a few events per year.

"They go to a regular school (they both attend the best independent schools). They go to their friends for slumber parties and parties," said Sophie. "On weekends we walk a lot of dogs and stay with friends. I guess not all grandparents live in a castle, but where you go is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is her grandmother. "

As for what Edward, 56, is like as a father? "He is very good at barbecues, and the children love them. He takes our son to fish, he rides a lot with our daughter, he is very committed as a father," shared Sophie.

Sophie and Prince Edward were married in 1999.

In another part of the interview, Sophie talked about how she managed to join the royal family.

"Remember, I had five years to adjust," he said, according to People magazine. “And for our six-month engagement, I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. It's not that you necessarily know how it will work. ”