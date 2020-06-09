Countess of Wessex Sophie Tackles Actual Workload From "Megxit"

Sophie, the countess of Wessex, talks about her royal schedule.

The 55-year-old woman, who is the wife of Prince Edward, the youngest daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, recently spoke to The Sunday Times, where she spoke about one of the questions that reportedly recently surrounded the royal family to whether or not members of working royalty have been taking on the duties of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

"We all have our own small wallets," Sophie told the media (via People magazine). "I don't see anything changing, but if we are asked to do more … I don't know because it really hasn't happened."

The mother of two children noted that she is already "quite busy."

"So I'm not sure how much more I can do," Sophie explained. "There are few hours in the day. People can pay more attention to what I'm doing, but I'm still as busy as ever."

In November 2019, Andrew, 60, asked his mother, Queen Elizabeth, if she could "retire" from her public duties after a disastrous interview with the BBC about her relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, in January, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, made the surprising announcement that they would step back as members of the royal family and completed their last official royal engagements in March. They have since moved to the hometown of the former Los Angeles actress, California, with her 1-year-old son Archie.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sophie wished the Sussex the best. "I just hope they are happy," he told The Sunday Times.

Sophie married Prince Edward in 1999. They share two children together: their daughter Louise, 16, and her son James, 12.