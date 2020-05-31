Counties delay reopening efforts after witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases





Most were warned that the reopening of states could generate spikes in COVID-19 cases. And now that this theory has been shown to be correct, some counties have begun to slow down their plans to try to get an appearance of normality. Now, one of the regions to start reopening, Sonoma County, has started to back up a bit with coronavirus cases on the rise. The measure is understandable. Sonoma County has reported 203 new cases in the past 14 days. These are double the case rates in that span. From 20 per 100,000 residents, it is now up to 41 per 100,000, according to county health officer Dr. Sundari Mase in a Los Angeles Times report. Last Wednesday, Mase revealed that nine new cases increased her COVID-19 case count to 524. There have been four deaths in the area since the pandemic broke out. The increase is the result of more people returning to work. In early May, health officials began easing the restrictions by allowing construction, auto sales, and landscaping services to resume operations. After a week, retail stores were able to reopen, but they can only entertain customers through collection and delivery means. Recently, outdoor dinners, summer camps, drive-in movies, church services, and other ceremonies were allowed. With these moves, it seemed imminent that an increase in COVID-19 cases would follow. "We have also seen, over the weekend, some more hospitalizations that worry us that we may see more COVID in our vulnerable populations." Mase said. However, it appears that the coronavirus problem is not limited to Sonoma County. Not far away, Lassen County has reported the first cases of COVID-19 this week. He was bound to arrive at some point with the region that appeared to have been untouched by the coronavirus strain. But that changed when COVID-19 testing began. A couple who lived in the same household tested positive and are now following up on contacts. This forced county officials to override previously released restrictions on selected businesses and services.

"Unfortunately, this happened and we now have a serious problem," said Dr. Kenneth Korver, a county public health official, in his most recent health order. "We need to contain the spread of the virus in Lassen County now."

With plans to reduce reopening, frustration is likely to increase again among commercial establishments. Peter Rumble, executive director of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, has already criticized the slow reopening efforts as business communities wanted to resume economic activities in the area, Press Democrat reported. But with a new spike in cases, he seems to see that it will take longer with the coronavirus away from being controlled.




