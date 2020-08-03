Countries that were once praised for their management of the coronavirus are struggling to deal with new outbreaks.

The renewed outbreaks serve as a stern warning to world leaders of how fast an apparent success story can unravel.

Just a few months ago, Australia was praised for its pandemic response.

Like the United States, it closed its borders to foreign visitors who had recently been to China. As the virus spread, on March 19 the government closed its borders to all non-citizens and non-residents. Tighter restrictions on social gatherings, expanded testing, and restaurant and bar closings continued as cases increased, and some states sealed their borders.

For a time, the outbreak was widely considered under control.

On May 8, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to reopen the country in July, when the government began to reduce social distancing measures. At the time, Australia's case count was nearly 7,000, with 97 deaths.

But Covid-19 cases in the state of Victoria have skyrocketed in recent weeks. The state recorded 671 new cases in a single day on Saturday, prompting state Prime Minister Daniel Andrews to declare a "state of disaster" on Sunday.

Thirteen new deaths were announced Monday, bringing Victoria's total to 136 and a total of 11,937 confirmed infections, according to state chief of health Professor Brett Sutton.

The border between Victoria and New South Wales, Australia's two most populous states, was closed for the first time in 100 years in July.

Closure measures in Melbourne have been further tightened, with a city-wide curfew for the next six weeks, nonessential industries closed, and schools reverting to online classes.

Only one person may leave each home once a day, outside curfew hours, to pick up essential items, and they must remain within a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) radius of their home.

From Monday. Australia had reported more than 18,000 Covid-19 cases with 221 deaths.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong was praised for its swift response in January, when it introduced measures including virus mapping and social distancing, while encouraging hand washing and other protective measures.

The government took additional steps to curb a second wave in March when Hong Kong residents began to return to the city, bringing the virus back with them. Authorities banned non-residents from entering Hong Kong, halted traffic through the city's airport, and implemented strict quarantines and tests on arrivals.

For many weeks, daily virus cases dropped to single digits, and sometimes to zero.

But despite these measures, Hong Kong has seen more than 1,000 new cases in recent weeks, and health officials have warned of a potential crisis if the outbreaks are not controlled.

Public meetings were limited to two people, gyms were closed, and entering travelers must now show evidence of a negative Covid-19 test. In late July, the city introduced a mask mandate for the first time, although many of its citizens had worn them anyway.

The city reported 80 new cases and two deaths Monday, the first time in nearly two weeks that cases have dropped below triple digits, bringing the city's total to 3,590 cases and 37 deaths.

The Hong Kong Asia World-Expo center has been converted into a makeshift hospital with 500 beds; It began receiving coronavirus patients on Saturday afternoon, according to the Hong Kong government.

Germany

Europe's poster child on how to deal with a pandemic has hit troubled waters in recent weeks.

In March, when more than 4% of coronavirus patients died worldwide, the Covid-19 death rate in Germany was only 0.4%.

In the months that followed, the country seemed to thwart the outbreak, thanks to its swift response, massive testing, and Chancellor Angela Merkel's calm and clear communication of what was at stake.

Merkel announced plans to gradually reopen the country. But new outbreaks soon followed the relief of the confinement, with an increase of 900 cases in one day in May and a series of groups registered in the slaughterhouses.

In June, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia imposed a new closure around a meat-processing factory after more than 1,000 workers tested positive.

Authorities recorded 955 new cases last Friday, the highest number since early May, according to its center for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute.

Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier called the figure. "alarming" in a Twitter post, "Especially since these are not big 'hot spots', but smaller groups of infections. The main risks must be clearly named so that more specific prevention is possible," he added.

The latest increase has been attributed to the laxer application of distancing and hygiene rules, as well as to travelers returning from abroad, prompting the health ministry to offer free coronavirus testing to travelers entering the country. The tests will be mandatory for those returning from high-risk countries.

Vietnam

The country of 97 million lifted the rules on social distancing in April after a three-week national shutdown.

Vietnam's initial success in containing the virus was due to an aggressive early-detection strategy for passengers at airports along with a strict quarantine and monitoring program.

It began preparing for the outbreak weeks before its first case was detected, and after confirming the first cases of coronavirus, authorities rushed to take proactive measures, implementing the first large-scale blockade outside of China in February.

However, after nearly 100 days without cases, Vietnam last month experienced its biggest spike in infections in a single day since the pandemic hit the country in late January.

Three residents contracted the virus in the central city of Da Nang, prompting the government to evacuate some 80,000 tourists to the area, suspend national flights to the city, and reimpose social distancing measures.

Infections have continued to rise and last week the country reported its first death from coronavirus. Vietnam now has 642 confirmed cases and six deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday, a total of 103,268 people who have had close contact with patients or came from pandemic-affected areas have been quarantined, according to the Vietnam state news agency.

Japan

Japan also appeared to have responded effectively to the coronavirus without the type of blocking measures seen worldwide.

On May 25, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the country's state of emergency and said in a briefing that "we were able to end the outbreak in about a month and a half the Japan way." He said the nation would gradually increase social and economic activities to create a "new life" with the coronavirus.

But the country is now facing a resurgence of the virus, recording some of its worst numbers since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, Japan registered 1,331 new cases of coronavirus: on the fifth consecutive day, the country recorded a daily increase of more than 1,000 infections, bringing the country's total to 39,399 cases and 1,025 deaths.

New research from Japan suggests that many groups of coronaviruses outside of hospitals may have been started by people under the age of 40 or who don't feel sick, underscoring the importance of measures, such as facial coatings, to delay the spread .