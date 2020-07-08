Country band Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, files a lawsuit against the blues singer with the same name

Country band Lady A has filed a trademark rights lawsuit against a blues singer using the same name.

In June, the band, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, changed its name "after much personal reflection" and conversations with "closest black friends" because the word "Antebellum" refers to a period of time "that includes slavery" . said.

However, a blues singer from Seattle, Washington, had already been using the name for more than two decades.

Now, the country trio is taking legal action, according to Billboard, after the blues singer, whose name is Anita White, has allegedly made an "attempt to enforce trademark rights in a brand that Plaintiffs have taken for more than a decade. " , "according to the suit, which was obtained by the store.

In addition, the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in the Nashville District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, alleges that White and his representative "submitted a draft settlement agreement that included an exorbitant monetary claim." The store reported that $ 10 million was the amount requested, according to a statement Billboard obtained from the band.

"Today we are saddened to share that our sincere hope to join Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended," the statement said. "She and her team have demanded a payment of $ 10 million, so we have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we must ask a court to affirm our right to continue using the name Lady A, a trademark that we have maintained for many years".

According to Billboard, the lawsuit claims that the group has been using both names, Lady Antebellum and Lady A, interchangeably since around 2006 or 2007, and that in July 2011, they registered Lady A with the Patent and Trademark Office of US opposition.

"Before 2020, White in no way challenged the open, obvious, and widespread use by national and international plaintiffs of the LADY A brand as a source indicator for recorded, downloadable and streaming music and videos of Plaintiffs, Plaintiffs "live musical performances or the sale of souvenir merchandise by Plaintiffs," the lawsuit states, according to the outlet.

A day after the name change was announced last month, Rolling Stone posted an interview with White, 61, who criticized the reasoning behind the change.

"This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I have used it for over 20 years and I am proud of what I have done," she said.

White continued: “This is too much right now. They are using the name due to a Black Lives Matter incident which, for them, is only a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered earlier. It should not have led George Floyd to die so that they realized his name had a slave reference. "

The singer continued saying that "it is an opportunity for them to pretend that they are not racist or to pretend that this means something to them."

"If I did, they would have done a little research. And I'm not happy about that. You found me easily on Spotify, why couldn't they?" White asked on the way out.

According to the blues singer, the band did not approach her before making the change, which she called a "pure privilege" display.

"I'm not going to lie down and let this happen to me," he added. "But now the burden of proof falls on me to prove that my name is, in fact, mine, and I don't even know how much I will have to spend to maintain it."

At the time, a representative from the band told Rolling Stone that the trio did not know White and that they were also planning to contact her. And the following week, the group revealed that they had, in fact, gotten closer.

"Today we connect privately with artist Lady A," the band wrote on Instagram along with a screenshot from a video chat. "Transparent, honest and authentic conversations were held. We are excited to share that we are moving forward with positive solutions and commonalities. Pain is becoming hope. More to come."

Representatives for both artists have not responded to Fox News' requests for comment.

