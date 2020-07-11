Country singer Drew Baldridge in the viral hit & # 39; Senior Year & # 39 ;: & # 39; brought together a generation of people forever & # 39;

When Drew Baldridge launched his successful viral country "Senior Year" in 2019 as a memento of his high school days in Patoka, Illinois, he couldn't have imagined the life his record would take just a few months later, like the world many students knew. . it would never be the same

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter, whose grandmother would take him to piano lessons as a teenager, knew from the start that he wanted to brighten up the faces of fans who were screaming as a musician when he honored the staging for the first time. A first grader during a Christmas program.

Years later, Baldridge received a guitar at age 16 and never looked back, as he frequented the Elks Lodge, where he had performed small shows on the corner of the establishment, singing to Johnny Cash and Josh Turner.

Ironically, those same legends, along with the likes of Brooks and Dunn, Eric Church, Eminem, and Nelly, would become inspirations featured in a multitude of burned CD mixes that Baldridge would make as a high school student, which he would distribute among his friends.

But for the interpreter of "Burnt Toast", March 2020 would mark a monumental change in his life and career that, unfortunately, occurred when the country began to close due to the coronavirus pandemic that quickly permeated the world. The "senior year" would become the anthem of thousands of high school seniors who would be cut short.

"This is a song that has gotten a lot bigger than I thought it was going to be," said Baldridge. "You know, I'm going to be honest: When I'm in a writing room, I'm just trying to create something that's real to me. And I know that if he hits me, he will relate to someone else. And we sat down that day and we all talked about our last year. And we are all of different age ranges. And somehow we put it together. "

Baldridge said that when he wrote the hook for the song, "I never thought it would go away in the past year," he did so with the intention of sending the message to graduates that "it's going to happen fast, so enjoy it."

"So all of a sudden, in 2020, when March came and March 16, when the shutdown happened and everyone, schools said, 'Hey, you won't be back.' Well, I started to Tagging me (all) these TikToks and my dad called me up and said, 'Hey, there's a girl on the way and she used your song in a video, you should go see her', Baldridge explained.

"So I went and saw it and it got to the hook where all their videos of their children, their friends and photos were," he continued. "And he got to the hook and said, 'I never thought it was going to go away, last year' and man, I just start crying. I thought, I can't believe I wrote that because his year went away. And so it took on a whole new meaning. And before realizing it, kids across the country came up and posted these videos. "

Baldridge said he couldn't believe the "wildfire effect" his song had on a generation of students.

"And that's it, as a composer, what you can expect is to write something that will impact someone," he said. "And this song really did it in a huge way. It brought together a generation of people forever. ”

The contemporary soul said that before she knew it, she was playing "Senior Year" in about 60 to 70 virtual concerts across the country.

"It was six or seven a day," he said. “I thought, man, there were a lot of Zooms. But it was so, it was worth it. And like, jump in there and hear these kids and stories like, 'Hey, we were supposed to testify this year in football and we couldn't even kick a ball.'

Baldridge, a former high school athlete, said those conversations with students who hit the limit in 2020 came home, and he identified with those students given the fact that he lost his record deal in October 2019, which left let him cope alone while pushing his music.

The "last year" doubled and rewarded Baldridge when he reached the top 50 on the Billboard chart.

"I was independent and one of the biggest surprises for me is that we didn't have a promotion team or record label and" Senior Year "was in the top 50 on Billboard, and that never happens," recalled Baldridge. "The radio started playing and hit the top 50, which was a big surprise for me."

He added that due to his change in luck regarding the viral success of his song, Baldridge urges everyone, especially the students, to keep moving forward and maintains that many will grow to be much stronger due to the circumstances they had to overcome.

“Now of course going out and playing these drive-in shows, that's a completely different surprise for me too, because I never thought I'd go and do a 'Senior Year' tour. You know what I mean? That was a strange surprise, "said Baldridge. "Of course, with COVID-19 and there are a lot of different things going on, but I never thought, 'Man, I'm going to play graduations and it's going to be great.' But it has been, it's been so much fun!

Baldridge added that the energy he feels when playing drive-in shows paleness compared to the response he receives on the festival circuit.

“I have played in many shows, so many huge and huge festivals and playing these graduations is the most gratifying thing I have ever done to make these kids days when you are playing the song and in the middle of it. , everyone is honking their horns in their cars, "he explained.

"You know, it's a completely different feeling. They are not applause: they are horns and screams are heard through the windows and it is a completely different experience that I have never had or felt before. I mean, I've played all kinds of shows and I always hear people scream but hear the honks, when you think, 'How are you in class 2020?' and they're leaning on their horns and sticking air horns out the window, it's a completely different feeling. "