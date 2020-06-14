Country singer Hank Williams Jr.'s daughter died in a car accident

The daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr. died in a car accident in Tennessee, according to a report.

Katherine Williams-Dunning, 27, was behind the wheel on Saturday night of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, driving on Highway 79 near Paris when the vehicle crossed the median, the WKRN news station reported.

The SUV, which had been towing a boat, rolled down the northbound lanes before stopping on the shoulder, the store reported.

Williams-Dunning died and her husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, WKRN reported. Her condition has not been released.

No information on the cause of the accident has been released.

"This is an active investigation and more details will be available later," said Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Brad Wilbanks, according to The Paris Post-Intelligencer.

The victim's father, Hank Williams Jr., is best known for the song "All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight," which he rewrote as the theme song for ESPN's "Monday Night Football," according to Fox News.