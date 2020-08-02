Country singer Luke Combs marries fiancee Nicole Hocking in Florida

Luke Combs is a married man.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old country singer married fiancée Nicole Hocking, the Combs representative told People, also confirming that the "intimate ceremony" took place in Florida with the family.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life," the singer from "Better Together" posted on Instagram on Sunday. "I have to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here it is forever. "

Hocking, who has been engaged to Combs since 2018, also spoke about the couple's "special day" in a separate post.

"Yesterday was the most special day!" The endeavor began. "I am so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish we had all of our family and friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year! Very excited to share more of this day soon. Much love!"

Last month, Hocking enjoyed "the most perfect bachelorette party," hosted by her sister Jenna in Florida.

"It was so nice going into the ocean and sunbathing with my daughters," Hocking wrote on social media in July.

Combs and Hocking started dating in 2016.

