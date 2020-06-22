Country singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray divorced after less than a year of marriage

Carly Pearce and her husband, Michael Ray, quit after getting married less than a year ago.

Pearce, 30, filed for divorce from Ray, 32, after just eight months of marriage, Ray's representatives confirmed to Fox News. They declined to comment further.

In addition, People magazine spoke to a source close to the situation, who said it was "a difficult decision" for Pearce.

"It was not something she wanted to do," said the source. "This was not a quarantine performance, it was a last resort."

The couple performed together earlier this month on the Grand Ole Opry without a live audience. People report that fellow musicians Steve Wariner and Lee Brice sat down between the duo on stage.

Ray and Pearce were married in October 2019 in Nashville.

At that time, Pearce told People that she was "grateful" to join the person who was "made for her."

Ray added that they are always in each other's "corner".

They confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in July 2018.

"And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything," Pearce captioned a photo of her with her arms around Ray, both with a smile.

Pearce burst onto the country scene just a few years ago when his song "Every Little Thing" was a surprise hit. Since then, he has had a handful of hits including "I Hope You & # 39; re Happy Now" from his latest self-titled album. The track is a duet with Brice, 41.

Ray's biggest hits include "Her World or Mine", "One That Got Away" and "Think a Little Less".

Pearce's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox New's request for comment.