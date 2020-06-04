Country stars meets for special CMT honoring everyday heroes amid protests, COVID-19 pandemic

With the annual postponement of the "CMT Music Awards", some of the greatest artists in the country in business virtually brought together by a Television special who highlighted the courage of essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Wednesday's "CMT Celebrates Our Heroes" television special made little reference to the protests and rallies for racial justice that have gripped the country in the wake of George FloydDeath while in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

The TV special started with a simple text introduction: “As social unrest takes hold of the nation, we want to thank those who take action against injustice. There are heroes around us. "

The special aired in place of their CMT Music Awards, which have been postponed until october. It seemed to contain prerecorded performances and dedications from artists like Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker and focused on the good news from healthcare workers, educators, first responders and more.

Blake Shelton He spoke about the pandemic that particularly affects food-insecure low-income people, including children who depend on school lunches before highlighting the city of Kodiak, Alaska, and its school district to deliver meals to children.

Underwood, whose sisters are teachers and whose mother is a former teacher, noted how educators have found creative solutions to keep children learning even when classes were online. "Now more than ever we recognize the important and difficult work they have," Underwood said.

Luke Combs sang his virus-inspired song called "Six feet apart"After recognizing that he misses singing for people.

Country singer Thomas Rhett in a black and white video sang his inspirational song "Be a Light," which included the apt lyrics: "In a world full of hate, be a light."

Brothers Brothers Osborne duo teamed up with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan in a video conference to surprise their city's heroes, a nurse and a local organizer who help provide food to families in need. Darius Rucker performed "Forever and Ever, Amen" in front of projected images of couples getting married during the pandemic.

Miranda lambert She noted that most of her family was in the police, including her husband, who worked for the New York Police Department, before playing his song "Bluebird" on the back porch of his home.

Actress Scarlett Johansson He said the first responders remain calm under pressure, but nothing could have prepared them to deal with the pandemic.

"When most of us are told to stay home, the police, EMS technicians and firefighters come out and face this head-on," Johansson said. "That takes courage and strength."

