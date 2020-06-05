County taco employees refuse to comply with Ohio State Patrol order





The restaurant chain said in a statement that employees, who work at the Polaris location, had the opportunity to not participate in the catering order without repercussions. But, the company said, they decided to leave their shifts.

The news comes as protests, sparked by the police murder of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, continue in the United States. Thousands of people are taking to the streets demanding justice for Floyd, as well as an end to police brutality.

Jake Widdowson, a line cook and server at the Polaris location in Tacos County, was one of the employees who left. He confirmed the account of the events to CNN, adding that he disagreed with the company's decision to comply with the order of police officers amid protests.

"At the time of the protests, I was not comfortable providing food to an entire police force," Widdowson told CNN. "I have seen peaceful tear gas (protesters) fired and fired and I have been one of them. Many people see it as an act (of) that I refuse to serve the police, but it really was the biggest problem in (County) Claim to support your community, but earlier you were providing food to the police than the protesters. "

While the incident took place at the Polaris location, the company said the Clintonville location was also temporarily closed to "make room for conversation between our team." The taco restaurant chain said those places would soon open again. "We did not fire these team members," Condado Tacos said in a statement. "We want to make it clear that they can go back to work if they want to, but they must understand that Condado Tacos is an inclusive business and that we will continue to serve everyone, including law enforcement." The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it was unaware that certain Tacos County members were unwilling to comply with their request. "The request was made for staff working on the protests and while the request was made, which was honored, the Patrol was treated with nothing but kindness and respect," the Ohio State Patrol said in a statement. "The Patrol would appreciate the opportunity to establish an open dialogue with County employees in an effort to build pathways to open lines of communication that help us all. We are an agency that fosters understanding, communication, and respect among all people. " The restaurant chain was among many people, and brands, who posted a black square on Instagram earlier this week as part of Blackout Tuesday , a day promoted by activists to observe, cry and cause a change in policy following Floyd's death. In the post said the restaurant: "We want to make it clear that we are against racism, we have always done it and we always will." The post continues to address the incident at its Polaris location. "While no one was fired last night and if they wish, everyone's work remains intact, we understand that emotions are high," the restaurant wrote. "The order was completed and picked up by the officers." The post generated a backlash on Instagram, and users of social media called it "the fake thing." Others accused the restaurant chain on Instagram of refusing to "admit to any wrongdoing." Tacos County held a staff meeting with several concerned employees Thursday, said Widdowson, who attended. He said that employees had a productive dialogue with restaurant management, and that management was willing to listen to employees' concerns. Widdowson said employees requested that the restaurant launch a new apology that would further clarify what happened Monday night and donate to local protest funds. While Widdowson said he felt it was a good meeting, he believes some employees are close to returning to work and will probably wait to see what other steps the restaurant takes. Widdowson said he is not sure if he will return.

CNN's Carma Hassan contributed to this report.









Source link