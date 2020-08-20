couple-arrested-for-allegedly-harassing-neighbor-after-3-year-back-and-forth

(CNN) Two Long Island residents were arrested and charged on Monday for allegedly harassing and tampering with their neighbor’s property following a three-year back and forth between the two households.

The neighbor’s pleas for help on social media gained the attention of sympathizers nationwide, including a high-profile civil rights attorney.

Jennifer McLeggan, a Black nurse who lives in Valley Stream, New York, says that her two neighbors began harassing her when she moved in to her home in 2017. According to a statement released by her lawyer, McLeggan’s neighbors tried to intimidate her “with repeat patterns of harassment … including smearing feces on her property and shooting their pellet gun at her and her child.” McLeggan told CNN in July she has found dead animals, human and dog feces, and trash on her property.

John McEneaney, 57, who is White, was charged with harassment and criminal mischief for allegedly shooting pellet guns in his backyard often in the direction of and across McLeggen’s backyard between April 2017 and July 2020, according to a criminal complaint against him. He is also charged with criminal mischief, accused of shooting pellet guns at a street sign, according to the complaint.

His girlfriend, Mindy Canarick, 53, who is also White, was charged with criminal tampering for allegedly leaving what appeared to be feces in front of McLeggan’s home on one morning at the end of May 2019, according to the criminal complaint against her.