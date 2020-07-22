Couple finds live caterpillar in their food, says restaurant worker cursed them when they complained

It's never fun to find something writhing in your food.

A couple in England say they found a live caterpillar in the food they had delivered from a local establishment. Worse still, according to them, a restaurant employee "cursed them" when they called for a refund and "closed the phone."

Paul Madison says he and his partner Emma ordered the food after going out on a long bike ride, reports the Southwest News Service (SWNS).

"We had just returned from a long bike ride and we felt like something quick," he told SWNS. “We used the Uber Eats app and the only place I was delivering at the time was La Vita. I order a large chicken kebab with chili sauce and my partner Emma ordered a medium with garlic sauce. "

According to Madison, “Everything seemed fine with my first bites, but then Emma screamed and spat out her first bite after seeing the caterpillar. We both stopped eating right away. "

Madison says she called the restaurant and explained the situation, at the time: “They said they would send a driver to pick them up, but no refund or replacement was mentioned. I asked for a refund and very abruptly the guy on the phone said he had to do it through Uber Eats. I called the restaurant and explained, now a different man answered and was very rude, he swore and closed the phone. "

He continued: “At this time, the delivery driver had arrived and my partner showed him the caterpillar he was horrified at and said he would see if he could get us a replacement. But we couldn't eat right now. "

According to SWNS, the restaurant manager said (in response to the complaint): “After nine years in business, this is the first time that a customer has complained about a caterpillar in their food. It's not common. We wash our lettuce and look for things like that, but since it is green it can be very difficult to detect. We wouldn't have him there on purpose and we'd like to apologize for that. ”

He continued: “I was not here the afternoon the complaint was processed, but we would have loved to replace it when our driver picked it up and we said we would investigate. As they asked Uber Eats, the refund would have to come from them, but if customers call us, we can fix it. "