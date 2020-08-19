couple-reunites-with-missing-dog-hours-after-it-is-ejected-from-a-car-window-during-a-crash

(CNN) For Stefanie and Duane Lindsay, August 1 started out as a perfect day, filled with clam digging and playing at the beach with their 3-year-old dog, Roo. But the day turned into one of their worst after a car crash left the couple injured and Roo missing.

As Stefanie, 32, and Duane, 29, were coming back home to El Dorado Hills in El Dorado County, California, after spending the day at Bodega Bay, another driver rammed into them at 65 mph on the highway, causing their car to flip, ultimately landing upright.

“As soon as we landed, we asked each other, ‘Are you OK?’ And then Duane turned around not two seconds later and just said, ‘Roo, Roo,'” Stefanie recalled. “He noticed that she wasn’t in the back seat.”

They realized that the rear window had been blown out, and the most awful thoughts flooded their minds.

“I was sure she was dead,” Stefanie said. “Her being thrown out, we were sure there’s no way she could’ve survived it.”