Couple sues Royal Caribbean after suffering severe burns in New Zealand's deadly volcano eruption

The couple, Matthew Urey and Lauren Barham, who were on their honeymoon, suffered burns to 54% and 23% of their bodies respectively, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that the cruise line and the excursion company, ID Tours New Zealand Limited, were negligent in failing to inform them of the potential dangers of visiting the volcano.
Royal Caribbean responded to the lawsuit filed Thursday and said, "We continue to support the needs of those affected by this tragic incident. We respectfully reject further comments while the investigation is still ongoing."
CNN contacted ID Tours New Zealand Limited for comment.
Royal Caribbean's shore excursion brochure referred to White Island, located on the east coast of New Zealand's north island, as "one of the most active volcanoes in the world," the lawsuit said.
The potential danger of visiting the volcano was not obvious to the couple "because an & # 39; active & # 39; volcano is defined as a volcano that has had at least one eruption for the past 10,000 years."
The volcano had erupted "multiple times" in the past 10 years and was experiencing increased volcanic activity that the couple was unaware of, according to the lawsuit.
The cruise line also failed to notify the couple that a 5.9-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter located about 6.2 miles northeast of the volcano occurred two weeks earlier, the lawsuit said, which is notable "since seismic activity provides an increased risk of hydrothermal eruptions. "
According to a statement from the couple's attorney, Michael Winkleman, "Applicable maritime law states that Royal Caribbean has a well-defined legal duty to warn its passengers of known dangers. As the lawsuit alleges, Royal Caribbean breached this duty to warning. "
The couple demands a trial for all damages recoverable under the law and a jury trial.