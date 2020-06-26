Couple sues Royal Caribbean after suffering severe burns in New Zealand's deadly volcano eruption





The volcano erupted on December 9, 2019, as 47 people visited the island. Twenty-one people were killed. Others suffered serious injuries.

The couple, Matthew Urey and Lauren Barham, who were on their honeymoon, suffered burns to 54% and 23% of their bodies respectively, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the cruise line and the excursion company, ID Tours New Zealand Limited, were negligent in failing to inform them of the potential dangers of visiting the volcano.

Royal Caribbean responded to the lawsuit filed Thursday and said, "We continue to support the needs of those affected by this tragic incident. We respectfully reject further comments while the investigation is still ongoing."