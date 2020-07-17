Court allows Mo & # 39; Nique's discrimination lawsuit against Netflix to advance

Oscar-winning comedian and actress Mo & # 39; Nique is moving forward with her lawsuit against Netflix.

On Thursday, a Los Angeles judge denied Netflix's motion to dismiss all Mo’Nique retaliation claims for wage discrimination against the streaming service provider, according to new court documents.

Mo & # 39; Nique, 52, accused the entertainment company of racial and gender discrimination for trying to pay less in 2017 for a special stand compared to what the company paid other stars for similar work.

He was reportedly offered $ 500,000 for the special, while "other male comedians or black women and men received offers of $ 20 million or more per comedy special," Mo'Nique attorney Michael Parks said in a November statement to Fox News.

On Thursday, Mo’Nique's other lawyer, David deRubertis, reacted to the news in a statement to Fox News. "By asking the court to dismiss Mo'Nique's lawsuit, Netflix argued that it closed the negotiations in good faith because it expressed concern about wage discrimination is not retaliation under the law," he explained. "The court did not agree."

DeRubertis added: "Today's ruling is a major victory for Hollywood talent who, like all other workers, need protection from retaliation if they raise concerns about wage discrimination during the hiring process. Entertainment should take pay discrimination concerns seriously, correct them if they have merit, and never retaliate against those who have the courage to speak up about pay equality. ”

The lawsuit alleges that Netflix paid Amy Schumer $ 13 million for an hour-long special in 2017 after negotiating with her from her $ 11 million starting point. He also alleges that Chris Rock and Ricky Gervais were offered $ 40 million each for two specials around 2016, Dave Chapelle received $ 60 million for three specials in 2016, and Jerry Seinfeld raised $ 100 million for two specials and his interview series. , "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee".

The lawsuit also alleges that "when Mo’Nique spoke out against what she believed to be a discriminatory offer, Netflix responded in retaliation by refusing to negotiate in good faith with her."

Mo & # 39; Nique addressed the lawsuit in a statement he posted on social media in November.

"I had to make a decision: I could accept what I felt was salary discrimination or I could defend those who came before me and those who will come after me," he said. "I chose to stand up."

Parks previously told Fox News in a statement: "Netflix is ​​one of the most innovative companies in Hollywood, but it not only perpetuates racial and gender inequality, but also exploits a gender pay gap that disproportionately affects black women, that across the country they earn just 61 cents for every dollar that white men bring home. "

