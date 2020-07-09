Court contraception ruling leaves vulnerable Americans even more at risk (opinion)

But what many found shocking is that this latest attack on Americans' fundamental freedom to decide whether to have children and when to have children, a freedom that enjoys immense popular support, included liberal judges Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, who they joined the 7-2 decision in Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania.
This follows a decision last week in which Chief Justice John Roberts defected to side with the Liberals in the first abortion case before the Court since Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed.
But in reality, there is no need to question everything you thought you knew about the Supreme Court's battles for women's rights. These decisions seem surprising on the surface, but the fundamental battles over women's control over their bodies are still under there. If anything, it appears that the right's deeply unpopular project to restrict women's freedoms has just been halted as dozens of cases await a hearing after the November elections.
As I recount in my next book, the United States is nearing the culmination of the decades-long quest for the radical right to dominate the judicial branch of government. Packing our courts with judges willing to ignore established precedents to push their agenda forward has always been central to their strategy. Since most Americans do not support that agenda, it does not work well in the most democratic legislative and electoral spheres. But if they can change our laws under sounding legal doctrines, the reasoning continues, they could get away with it.
They have meticulously pursued this goal for decades, fostering a portfolio of young conservative lawyers through well-funded organizations like the Federalist Society. In President Barack Obama's second term, they went into overdrive, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's multi-month refusal to give Judge Merrick Garland a hearing on his Supreme Court nomination made headlines in all the world. But that was only the most visible piece of the obstruction. Under McConnell's leadership, the Republican Party slowed down the process of confirming Obama's nominees enough to vacate federal courts, vacancies that Trump and McConnell wasted no time filling with right-wing ideologues, some of whom neither they did not even have the basic professional qualifications. for work.
The recent abortion restriction case, June Medical Services v. Russo brought up the same legal issue as a case decided just four years ago, Whole Woman's Health, in which the Court struck down onerous regulations that were intended to promote public health, but were actually designed only to close the clinics of abortion. In that case, Chief Justice Roberts sided with the right-wing judges on the losing side of the case. But in June, Roberts decided to side with liberal judges, knowing that challenging such a recent precedent would be seen as a frontal attack on women's reproductive rights, undermining the legitimacy of her Supreme Court and putting her front and center in elections this fall.
Similarly, a careful reading of Kagan and Breyer's opinion in this case reveals that they have not changed their positions on the fundamental fundamental problems, they were only responding to the details of this case. Even when Kagan asserted the Trump administration's right to change policy as a matter of administrative law, he also wrote: "I question whether the exemptions can survive the administrative law demand to make reasoned decisions. That question remains open for the courts. lower board. " Their votes in this case do not indicate a lack of support for reproductive freedom. Justices Breyer and Kagan were, for example, in the minority on the other side of the decision 5-4 Hobby Lobby v. Burwell on the 2014 birth control benefit.
The bottom line here remains that the Court has given Donald Trump the ability to allow employers who wish to deny their employees access to a copayment method of contraception, as Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg expressed in her dissent (along with Judge Sonia Sotomayor), "leave the workers to fend for themselves", thus eviscerating a distinctive seal of the Law of Health Care at Low Prices. This decision went against most Americans' values: Birth control is not only medically and financially necessary, it is also popular. This fight will continue as states that defied Trump's rules have promised to keep the fight in the lower courts.
But in the meantime, it is imperative to understand that the right's mission to reassert control over people's bodies remains a central goal of the Trump administration. It is a particularly cruel agenda for those already struggling to access health care, including the Black, Latino, Asian, and Pacific Islander communities and undocumented Americans. They are the ones who will be most affected by Wednesday's ruling, and will be forced to pay the price for it.
Like many policies of the Trump administration, this is highly intentional discrimination: a deliberate violation of the rights and freedoms of those who have been most oppressed throughout history too often to cadres of our nation, reversing progress of our country under the banner of the Supreme Court of "Equality of justice under the law".
That is exactly its ultimate goal: to eliminate rights and freedoms, to reach out to those who have been most vilified and most attacked throughout history by cadres of our nation, and to preserve a regressive status quo.
Fortunately, elections are looming and a resounding defeat for Trump and his cronies in the Senate can finally stop his campaign for control and stop his relentless takeover of the United States courts.