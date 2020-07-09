Court contraception ruling leaves vulnerable Americans even more at risk (opinion)





But what many found shocking is that this latest attack on Americans' fundamental freedom to decide whether to have children and when to have children, a freedom that enjoys immense popular support, included liberal judges Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, who they joined the 7-2 decision in Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania.

This follows a decision last week in which Chief Justice John Roberts defected to side with the Liberals in the first abortion case before the Court since Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed.

But in reality, there is no need to question everything you thought you knew about the Supreme Court's battles for women's rights. These decisions seem surprising on the surface, but the fundamental battles over women's control over their bodies are still under there. If anything, it appears that the right's deeply unpopular project to restrict women's freedoms has just been halted as dozens of cases await a hearing after the November elections.

As I recount in my next book, the United States is nearing the culmination of the decades-long quest for the radical right to dominate the judicial branch of government. Packing our courts with judges willing to ignore established precedents to push their agenda forward has always been central to their strategy. Since most Americans do not support that agenda, it does not work well in the most democratic legislative and electoral spheres. But if they can change our laws under sounding legal doctrines, the reasoning continues, they could get away with it.