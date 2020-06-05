Court grants Zion Williamson suspension of investigation for improper benefits

MIAMI – A Florida appeals court has temporarily granted NBA rookie Zion Williamson an attempt to block the effort of his former marketing agent the former Duke star answers questions about whether he received inadequate benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

Thursday's order granted Williamson a suspension and halted proceedings in the lawsuit by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, whose attorneys must respond within 10 days.

That lawsuit filed last summer charged Williamson and the agency now representing him with breach of contract. Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.

Ford's attorneys had raised questions in presentations last month that included whether the New Orleans Pelicans rookie or someone on his behalf sought or accepted "money, benefits, favors, or things of value" to sign with Duke. They sought answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.

Lawyers for last year's NBA first-round draft pick argued the questions were "nothing more than a fishing expedition," but Circuit Judge David C. Miller denied Williamson's original stay request Tuesday. .

Jeremy Watkins, a spokesman for Williamson's attorney Jeffrey Klein, declined to comment to The Associated Press on Thursday night. Larry A. Strauss and Stephen L. Drummond, attorneys for the Prime Sports-Ford legal team, did not immediately respond to emails for comment.