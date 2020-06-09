Court Orders Implementation of Immediate Changes in the Minneapolis Police Department

The Hennepin County Court approved a proposed court order Monday that requires the Minneapolis Police Department to implement immediate structural changes to protect local communities following the death of George Floyd.

It was shelved by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) and comes amid an ongoing civil rights investigation. The court said it has the power to enforce these "preliminary measures" and that failure to comply with the order could lead to sanctions.

"Today's court order will create immediate change for communities of color and indigenous communities that have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism and long-standing issues in surveillance," said the Department of Minnesota Human Rights Rebecca Lucero in a release for her department.

Lucero had filed a discrimination charge against the Minneapolis City Police Department on June 2, alleging a violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Law.

The charge alleged that the department discriminated in the public service area on the basis of race, specifically when George Floyd died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, according to the order. He also alleged that the department had engaged in a race-based surveillance pattern.

According to the court order filed by Hennepin County District Court Judge Karen Janisch, the City of Minneapolis must implement a series of measures including the prohibition on neck restraints, bottlenecks and reports of "unauthorized use of force "by other officers.

Any police officer, regardless of his mandate or rank, must now report if he observes that another police officer uses any unauthorized use of force while on the scene, including any choke or neck restraint, according to the statement.

He added that any officer must also intervene verbally or physically if they see a member of their department using those tactics.

According to the statement, the use of crowd control weapons such as chemical agents, rubber bullets, explosions, batons, and marking rounds can only be approved by the chief of police or his designee in the rank of deputy chief.

"The chief of police must make timely and transparent disciplinary decisions for police officers as described in the order," he added.

Changes will also be made in terms of reviewing body camera images, which according to the proposed court order would help "identify discriminatory surveillance practices, including officers' misconduct." Plans on how to use the audit function will be submitted within 90 days of the order's effective date.

"Civilian body camera imagery analysts and investigators at the City Police Office of Conduct Review have the authority to proactively audit body camera images and file or amend complaints on behalf of the Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights, "the statement said.

The court order also requires the Minneapolis Police Department to fully comply with the ongoing civil rights investigation. The statement adds that any Minnesota resident who witnesses violations of the order should contact the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.