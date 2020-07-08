Court President John Roberts was hospitalized in June after a fall.

"The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court was treated at a local hospital on June 21 for a head injury sustained in a fall while walking to exercise near his home," said Kathy Arberg, Supreme Court public information officer. . The crash occurred at the Chevy Chase Club, according to a source familiar with the matter.

"The injury required stitches and, as a precaution, he remained in the hospital overnight and was discharged the following morning. His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to dizziness caused by dehydration."

The Washington Post was the first to report that Roberts had gone to the hospital.

The crash came three days after Roberts sided with liberal court judges to block the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on June 18, six days. after siding with liberals in a case that extended protections against discrimination to LGBTQ workers.