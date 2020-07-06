Court ruling on the Electoral College: chaos could still ensue (opinion)

In an effort to avoid this, the Supreme Court set out to determine whether presidential voters, a list of individuals in each state, whose number is determined by the representation of Congress, appointed to cast their state's electoral votes for president and vice president. free agents or not. On Monday, the judges unanimously decided in Chiafalo v. Washington states have the power to compel voters, which means we could see the end of so-called "infidel voters" or voters who choose to vote for someone other than their party's candidate.

The idea that a virtually anonymous figure, such as a voter, can nullify the results of hundreds of thousands of voters is puzzling to most and the court seems to have felt it, too. Although the court was decisive, the fact remains that, at best, unless most states take action, the potential for chaos among presidential voters will continue into 2020 and beyond anyway.

Without a uniform commitment to avoid unfaithful voters, this decision will not solve much. With this decision, states should act quickly to adopt the Uniform Faithful Presidential Voters Act to categorically end the possibility of unfaithful voters.

I have long argued that we should remove voter discretion, as it puts undue uncertainty on a system that is often already maligned. I came to this conclusion after my first poll of presidential electors at Electoral College 2000.

If there was ever an election where voter fidelity was important, it was the 2000 election. Although Al Gore won the popular vote, George W. Bush was able to obtain a majority of the Electoral College with 271 electoral votes. If only two Republican voters had abstained, the House of Representatives would have been tasked with selecting the winner. If four Republican electors had voted for Gore, the result would have changed and Gore would have been elected president (remember that one of Gore's electors joined the ranks of the infidels and abstained).

It turns out that in my 2000 poll of voters, two Republican voters disagreed with a question about whether Bush was legitimately elected and two more indicated that they were unsure. While everyone remained faithful to Bush, he suggests that, on the sidelines, at least a few were uneasy about casting their votes for him. However, they remained faithful. And that is one of the main arguments offered by those who support the independence of the voter.

But the fact that these voters remained loyal to their concerns suggests that voters are unlikely to be bribed and instead moved by their commitment to their political parties.

Currently only 15 states have laws in force to cancel unfaithful votes. In other words, 70% of states would have no recourse to avoid an unfaithful voter this fall unless they take quick action. Unless they do, we can expect a number of voters in those "free agent" states to consider dishonest.

Unfaithful voters occur, and while rare, we witnessed a record number in 2016. My research on presidential voters reveals that while few choose to do so, a large number constantly consider it.

From 2004 to 2012, about 10% of all voters who responded to my survey considered voting against expectations. In 2016, 20% of Republican voters who responded considered voting for someone other than Donald Trump. While only two did, it suggests that many Republican voters were uncomfortable with the prospect of a Trump presidency.

For many, voters are an inconvenient historical artifact. Voters were originally thought to use their own judgment to determine who would be best to run the country. Alexander Hamilton wrote that these men would be "more likely to possess the information and discernment requirement for such complicated investigations."

However, within a decade of the start of the Electoral College, the increase in party tickets quickly ended the voter's discretion, which was replaced by the expectation that voters would be loyal to a party ticket. Although the expectation of the role of the voter has changed, the text of the Constitution regarding voters has not. This is one of the reasons why the court ruling is somewhat surprising.

In issuing the opinion on Monday, Judge Elena Kagan indicated that the Constitution is "basic to voters." While it is true, when the architects of various amendments related to the Electoral College had the opportunity, they never chose to remove the discretion of the voters. Furthermore, although Congress has the authority to count all electoral votes, they have never discounted an unfaithful vote.

Lack of action by Congress is a key feature of today's Electoral College, which has been shaped in many ways, not by the text of the Constitution, but by the actions of political parties at the state level. The winner-take-all system is the main one among these changes. This method grants all the electoral votes of a state to whoever wins a plurality in that state. As a consequence, it does a poor job of reflecting on how citizens voted in one state and works to support the two main political parties. In summary, the Electoral College created by the Founders bears little resemblance to the Electoral College today.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh's statement during oral arguments for the case in May: that the court must employ "the principle of judging" avoid chaos "and" if it is a closed decision or a tiebreaker, that we should not facilitate or create chaos " – He suggested that the court could simply leave it up to the states when it comes to voter independence.This is exactly what the court has decided to do by respecting the laws that bind voters.

However, if the goal is to avoid chaos, then we must take seriously a number of additional problems that could stem from this justification. We can expect states to be able to impose additional conditions on the appointment of voters to try to exercise greater control. For example, a state might require that a voter vote only for a candidate who has visited their state in the past 60 days or only for a candidate who has published their tax returns. These conditions would surely be challenged, but they also speak to the results-based judgment that appears to have occurred with the issue of binding voters in the first place.

Another unanticipated consequence is that eliminating voter independence without a means to address the death of a candidate between the time of the general election and the time the electors meet could present a constitutional crisis. There is little guidance on this front, and differences between states on how they would respond to that situation could introduce further chaos into the electoral process.

At one point, Judge Kavanaugh bluntly asked, "What is the purpose of having voters?" Frankly, a similar question is often asked about the Electoral College itself. In fact, it is a product designed to support federalism in part, but many other factors were also at play (such as consensus for constitutional ratification, slavery, concerns about poor information flow, foreign interference, etc.) .

Just as the role of an elector has changed, the practices of supporting the Electoral College have also changed. This is evidenced above all in the role of political parties in controlling the functioning of the body. Up to this point, it is the political parties, rather than the states, that are driving our current policy. If the goal is to avoid chaos, then a national popular vote might be the best way to avoid it in future elections.