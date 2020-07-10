Court sees disturbing photos of Amber Heard's bruised face

On Friday, a UK court showed disturbing photos of actress Amber Heard's bruised face after Johnny Depp allegedly threw a phone at her, according to reports.

The images were shown on the fourth day of Depp's explosive London libel trial. He is suing The Sun over a 2018 article that called him a "handcuff puncher" based on Heard's allegations, which he has denied.

One of the 2016 photos shows a makeupless Heard with red markings around his right eye.

Sasha Wass, the Sun's attorney, said Depp was "messing up for a fight" when he showed up at his Los Angeles penthouse in May 2016 to collect his things, the newspaper reported.

A month earlier, the "Edward Scissorhands" star said he decided to end his marriage after Heard left human poop in his evil as a "joke."

Wass said Depp was furious after hearing Heard laugh in front of him about the poop incident with his friend, Tillet Wright, and allegedly threw the phone in his face.

Depp, 57, denied the accusation, claiming that Heard started yelling "stop hitting Johnny" when he was "20 feet away," the Sun reported.

Heard, 34, used the photos to obtain a restraining order against Depp on May 27, 2016.

The couple divorced in 2017, but have since publicly quarreled.